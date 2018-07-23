Representing Muscatine (6-23, 4-14) on the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball teams, Gavyn Ashley was a second-team selection, while teammates Vincent Benevente, Drew Logel and Joe Morrison earned honorable mentions.
Ashley, who will play college baseball at Ellsworth Community College next year, was Muscatine’s leading hitter in 2018, batting .325 with a .438 on-base percentage, seven RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Another senior, Morrison, who is heading to Iowa Wesleyan in the fall, led the Muskie pitching staff with a 2-6 record and 2.15 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .224 batting average.
Benevente, a junior outfielder, batted .323 with a .408 on-base percentage and collected five RBIs. Logel, who played mostly third base and pitched a little in his junior season, batted .264 with a team-high 14 RBIs. On the mound, he went 2-4 with a 3.61 ERA.
North Scott senior Brooks Sunny, who batted .480 and drove in 43 runs while helping lead his team to the state tournament, was named MAC player of the year.
North Scott's Brad Ward and Travis Ralfs, as well as Davenport Central's Chris Cartee, were named co-coaches of the year.
The Lancers had the most representation on the all-conference teams with 10 players honored. Davenport Central and Pleasant Valley each had eight.