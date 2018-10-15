The Muscatine volleyball team knew exactly what it was up against in Davenport Central outside hitter Raina Smith.
Even so, the Muskies had no answers for her when it mattered most.
With the score tied in the deciding fifth set, Smith hammered two consecutive cross-court kills to win the fifth set and the match for Central Monday on Muscatine’s senior night, 25-14, 24-26, 27-25, 23-25, 16-14.
“The thing is we knew everything she hits is cross-court and we set our defense up that way,” Muscatine coach Tim Martin said. “But when you get a hitter like that it’s tough to get the ball down.”
After a forgettable first set, Muscatine (10-20, 4-5) found its energy on defense both at the net and in the back line and bounced back in set two. The Muskies jumped out to an 18-11 lead and senior Vada Fridley floated a shot over the Blue Devils’ defense to clinch the set for Muscatine.
After a back-and-forth third set, Muscatine had a set point moments after an ace from senior Haley Jarrett. But, Davenport Central won the next three points, the last two on blocks, to win the set.
“They played well, they played their hearts out,” Martin said of his team. “They wanted this for senior night so I can’t say anything wrong for the way we played.
"I was hoping our middles would capitalize a little bit more with our height we could have hit over theirs but it didn’t come into play."
The Muskies proved just that in the fourth set, clawing their way to a nail-biting 25-23 win. Muscatine jumped out to a 19-12 lead after back-to-back kills by junior Hannah Reynolds, but sloppy play allowed Central to fight back.
Even so, Muscatine won the final two points to win the set and force a deciding fifth.
Reynolds continued her stellar night that ended with a team-high 13 kills in the fifth set, where the junior recorded three kills to help Muscatine earn a 12-10 advantage. In addition to Reynolds’ work in the week leading up to the match, Martin credited senior Haley Jarrett, who finished the match with 34 assists, for another match full of accurate passes.
But the Muskies couldn’t find a way to win the big points down the stretch.
“It comes down to us executing during the important plays,” Martin said. “We had the ball, we had them in a weak rotation and we couldn’t score. When you get into close games like this that’s what makes the difference.”
Now, Muscatine will have to quickly put Monday’s senior night disappointment in the rear-view mirror and prepare for Wednesday when it plays host to Davenport West in the opening round of postseason play.