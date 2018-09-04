After losing the first set by 13 points to Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, the Muscatine volleyball team displayed improvement over the final two games but couldn't muster a win.
The Spartans swept the Muskies 25-12, 25-19, 25-21, and improved their record to 5-1, while Muscatine dropped to 4-4. The loss was Muscatine's first in Mississippi Athletic Conference play this season.
Emily Wood, Erica Brohm and Adrea Arthofer led a potent attack for Pleasant Valley, with the trio totaling 24 kills, each pitching in at least seven.
Defensively, senior Kayla Scholz led the Muskies with four blocks, and senior Vada Fridley paced the team with nine digs. Scholz entered the night with the most total blocks in the conference, upping that total to 27 in Tuesday's match.
Junior Hannah Reynolds, meanwhile, led the way offensively for Muscatine, recording six kills, while Scholz and junior Hannah Wieskamp each finished with three. Senior Haley Jarrett had a team-high 18 assists.
Since starting the season with back-to-back straight-set victories over Burlington and Davenport West, the Muskies have lost four of their last six matches dating back to their home tournament on Saturday.
They will try to get back on track when they return home for a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against Bettendorf (3-4) next Tuesday.