Muskie boys basketball falls to West in home opener

Aside from a spark to start the second half, there wasn’t much the Muscatine High School basketball team could do against the Davenport West Falcons on Friday night in its home opener in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Senior Braden Hufford led the charge out of the halftime break, scoring nine of his team-high 14 in the third quarter, but outside of the Muskies’ 12-3 run out of the locker room, it was all West, who won handily at Muscatine High School, 72-40.

Hufford finished 5 of 9 shooting, but was 3 of 3 in the third with a pair of free throws.

The opening minutes of the third saw Muskie junior Diamond Krayee collect all four of his points as the Muskies (0-3, 0-2 MAC) got as close as 36-24 before West was forced to use a timeout.

“The boys responded well to our halftime talk and we made some adjustments,” Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli said. “We wanted to slow it down offensively and play a little bit stronger through (West’s) half-court pressure defense.

“We did a pretty good job of breaking the full-court press, but their half-court set gave us fits, but we did a little better job in the third and that allowed us to go on that run.”