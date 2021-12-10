Muskie boys basketball falls to West in home opener

Aside from a spark to start the second half, there wasn’t much the Muscatine High School basketball team could do against the Davenport West Falcons on Friday night in its home opener in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Senior Braden Hufford led the charge out of the halftime break, scoring nine of his team-high 14 in the third quarter, but outside of the Muskies’ 12-3 run out of the locker room, it was all West, who won handily at Muscatine High School, 72-40.
Hufford finished 5 of 9 shooting, but was 3 of 3 in the third with a pair of free throws.
The opening minutes of the third saw Muskie junior Diamond Krayee collect all four of his points as the Muskies (0-3, 0-2 MAC) got as close as 36-24 before West was forced to use a timeout.
“The boys responded well to our halftime talk and we made some adjustments,” Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli said. “We wanted to slow it down offensively and play a little bit stronger through (West’s) half-court pressure defense.
“We did a pretty good job of breaking the full-court press, but their half-court set gave us fits, but we did a little better job in the third and that allowed us to go on that run.”
West (1-2, 1-1 MAC) was aided by the 33-12 lead it took into halftime, but stabilized things in the third after the time called by head coach David Robinson as the Falcons out-scored the Muskies by three over the rest of the third period and 25-10 in the fourth.
Immediately out of the timeout, West’s Tayshaun Scott found Mario Clark inside for a hoop in the paint. That proceeded a strong take to the basket by Landon Winston, who converted to make it 40-24.
Hufford then found Luke Wieskamp for an easy bucket for the Muskies as the home side tried to keep pace, but ultimately could not.
Wieskamp finished with eight points and shared the Muskie rebound lead with two others with four each, but the freshman held to just the layup and three free throws after he scored Muscatine’s first points on a deep 3-pointer from the right wing off an assist by senior Dante Lee to make it 4-3 early in the proceedings.
Lee finished with nine points and three assists before fouling out for Muscatine, which was left with eight players in uniform after being bitten by the injury bug recently.
“We have some good shooters, guys who can catch and shoot,” said Turelli. “Our goal is to get guys to drive, draw a defender and find an open guy for those kick outs. We had some of those opportunities in the third and that allowed us to chip away a little at the lead.
“We knew (West) was going to try and speed us up.”
West shot 25 of 58 from the floor as a team to Muscatine 14 of 35. The Falcons also won the turnover battle by forcing 16 Muskie miscues while committing only six.
“The goal was to keep (West) out of transition more,” said Turelli, the first-year Muskie coach. “We wanted to try and force them into a half-court offense, they have a lot of good athletes on that side and they run a lot of dribble-drives, we wanted to try and keep them out of the paint and keep from driving.”
The Muskies’ next game is back at MHS on Tuesday for Davenport Assumption.
“We were short on numbers tonight,” Turelli said. “But the eight that we had played hard, they got after it the majority of the game.”
Davenport West 72, Muscatine 40
WEST (1-2, 1-1 MAC) -- Zion Caruthers 8-14 3-10 21, Mario Clark 5-9 1-1 11, Jermilyn Gardner 2-4 5-8 10, Jermaine Gardner 4-8 0-0 10, Phearless Caruthers 1-6 2-2 4, Cailen Shadrick 2-5 0-0 4, Cleo Grandberry 1-2 1-2 4, Devon Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Paustian 0-2 0-2 0, Tayshaun Winston 0-1 0-0. Totals 25-58 15-25 72.
MUSCATINE (0-3, 0-2 MAC) -- Braden Hufford 5-9 2-2 14, Dante Lee 3-8 2-3 9, Luke Wieskamp 2-7 3-4 8, Diamond Krayee 2-3 0-0 4, Jaime Martinez 1-4 1-2 3, Caleb Bettis 1-4 0-0 2, Conner Christiansen 0-3 0-0 0, Miles Melendez 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 8-12 40.
DW;13;20;14;25;--;72
MUS:7;5;18;10;--;40
3-point goals -- DW 7-18 (Jermaine Gardner 2-5, Zion Caruthers 2-3, Jermilyn Gardner 1-3, Winston 1-3, Grandberry 1-1, Sanders 0-1, Clark 0-1, Paustian 0-1); MUS 3-15 (Hufford 1-3, Lee 1-2, Wieskamp 1-5, Martinez 0-2, Melendez 0-2, Christiansen 0-1). Rebounds -- DW 34 (Phearless Caruthers 6, Winston 5, Clark 5); MUS 21 (Wieskamp 4, Bettis 4, Krayee 4). Assists -- DW 22 (Jermaine Gardner 5); Muscatine 8 (Lee 3). Turnovers -- DW 6; MUS 16. Fouled out -- DW 15; MUS 23. Fouled out -- Lee (MUS).
JV: West 73, Muscatine 25