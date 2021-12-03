Muskie boys basketball on mission is to continue the climb

It's been a slow but steady climb back up the mountain for the Muscatine High School boys basketball team.
After being led to the Class 4A state tournament by Joe Wieskamp, the Muskies cratered to 0-21 the season after Iowa's Mr. Basketball graduated from MHS and moved on to start at the University of Iowa.
Muscatine improved in each of the following two seasons under head coach John Windham, who served three seasons as head coach in total, as the Muskies have gone 4-18 and 10-11 in the years to follow, taking seventh within the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
The Muskies start the 2021-22 campaign Saturday with a game at Iowa City High, with tip-off slated for 2:30 p.m.
But further ascension will now be up to new head coach Luke Turelli, who takes over after serving a junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant under Windham.
"Most of the kids have had me before, so they know my coaching style, they know my expectations of them," Turelli said. "The focus is somewhat on building the lower levels as well so that it can build on itself as the program moves forward and the players continue to grow.
"I took a lot of the X's and O's from (coach Windham). He had a huge focus on getting the right looks for the right guys out of a certain set, and a lot of those were passed down to me."
Turelli also praised the efforts of assistant coach Joel Wichers, who has stayed on staff through several regime changes at MHS.
"He's been one of the best things for the program," Turelli said of his top assistant. "He's been here since before (coach Gary Belger, who preceded Windham), and then through Windham and is still here with me. He's been a great mentor through it all."
And as Muscatine saw one of its most acclaimed alumni get drafted by the NBA's San Antonio Spurs over the summer, the team will welcome the youngest of the Wieskamp brothers, Luke, to the Muskie program.
But the new Muskie head coach wants the current team to keep its nose to the grindstone.
"With Joe being an alum, a lot of kids might just see the end result," said Turelli. "They don't see the countless hours Joe put in, the extra shots, all the things he did on his own. He's a great role model, it's awesome we have a Muskie in the pros, but the work still has to be put in on our end."
Luke Wieskamp may have to battle several upperclassmen for minutes, but the 6-foot-5 freshman brings a lot to the table already.
The Muskies don't have ideal size up front, as Wieskamp is the tallest player listed on the varsity roster, but the team does boast some nice across-the-board size, as only two of the 15 players — seniors Jaime Martinez and Melendez — are listed under 6-feet tall.
Turelli, however, is also focused on establishing a team culture that takes care of business off the court, too.
"One of the biggest things I'm looking to establish are our three pillars of off-court rules," Turelli said. "The first is that being a student is greater than being at athlete. In my eyes, their grades, attendance in the classroom, that's always more important than what they do on the court. At the end of the day, they're all going to join the work force and become husbands, fathers, friends, et cetera. Second, is DYJ, which stands for do your job. Prepare, know what you have to do, and take of of your responsibilities on and off the court. And the third is to remind them that they are Muskie hoops.
"We want the entire program to feel like a family, from the varsity on down to the freshmen on down to incorporating our youth programs into that. They're all part of it. When they try out and put in the time to be able to put on a Muskie uniform, they're going to be a part of something bigger than themselves."
Among the top returning players from last season are Braden Hufford and Dante Lee.
Hufford, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, is the top scorer back for the Muskies after he put up eight points a game to go with a little over two assists and two blocks a contest on his way to earning honorable mention status on the MAC's all-conference team last winter.
"We're really focused on the defensive end," Hufford said. "Good defense can lead to easy buckets. And the harder we practice, the easier the games will be. We've been at it all summer."
He's also the most experienced Muskie, as he appeared in all 22 games in 2019-20 as a sophomore, the only member on the current squad to see minutes that season.
With the departure of Josh Dieckman, Reed Ulses and Noah Yahn, who was the last Muskie to graduate to see any action on the state-qualifying team, Muscatine still has a considerable amount of production to make up for.
"We want to build off last year, when we were around .500," said Hufford. "We lost some seniors, but me and seniors have to continue that movement toward more success, and we've seen with Joe how far someone can go coming from our program."
Lee emerged last season as a junior, putting up 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game in his first varsity season.
To fill out the rest of the roster, Turelli has a mix of players who have seen little to no time at the varsity level or are back out for the sport after a basketball hiatus, such is the case with juniors Paul Henry and Diamond Krayee.
Sam Emmert was moved up as a sophomore, appearing in a dozen games.
"It's going to be a big jump for a lot of those juniors," said the Muskie first-year head coach. "But we're looking Caleb Benskin, Caleb Bettis makes big steps ... and Sam got some minutes last year so I'm really looking forward to seeing what this season has in store for him."
Also working back from injury is senior Conner Christiansen, who suffered a scary injury to his spleen while playing safety for the Muskie football team this fall.
To be sure, Turelli, who is also an assistant football coach and knows first hand what Christiansen has battled back from, is glad his senior is not only back competing for MHS, but even happier that he's made a full recovery.
"I'm just glad he's here and able to play," Turelli said. "(The injury) was a very scary situation. At the end of the day, I was so concerned about his health that I didn't even realize he'd be able to play or where his head would be at. But we're excited he's stuck with us."