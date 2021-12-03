Muskie boys basketball on mission to continue the climb

Turelli, however, is also focused on establishing a team culture that takes care of business off the court, too.

"One of the biggest things I'm looking to establish are our three pillars of off-court rules," Turelli said. "The first is that being a student is greater than being at athlete. In my eyes, their grades, attendance in the classroom, that's always more important than what they do on the court. At the end of the day, they're all going to join the work force and become husbands, fathers, friends, et cetera. Second, is DYJ, which stands for do your job. Prepare, know what you have to do, and take of of your responsibilities on and off the court. And the third is to remind them that they are Muskie hoops.

"We want the entire program to feel like a family, from the varsity on down to the freshmen on down to incorporating our youth programs into that. They're all part of it. When they try out and put in the time to be able to put on a Muskie uniform, they're going to be a part of something bigger than themselves."

Among the top returning players from last season are Braden Hufford and Dante Lee.