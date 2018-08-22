Muscatine boys golf coach Scott Schultz was hoping to see a 30-shot improvement from the Muskie golfers at Wednesday's North Scott Invitational but would have been happy with a 20-shot improvement.
Instead, he got a 39-shot improvement from last week's ninth-place performance at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course.
The Muskies placed fourth out of eight in the team standings at the North Scott Invitational, as their top four golfers each shot under 90 for a 342 team total. Junior James Solt led the way with an 82.
"I got on the kids last week," Schultz said. "I got on them pretty hard ... and I think they woke up and said we really need to start coming together and playing well. I just hope this is not a blip on the radar."
After Solt, Nate Diercks shot an 86, Brigg Burback an 87 and Grant Valiant an 87.
"We knew that we could do this, but actually doing it gives us a lot of confidence to go out to the next tournament and do the same thing, and do even better," Solt said.
Pleasant Valley ran away with the team title with a 310, led by medalist Jack Roemer, who shot a 73. But the Muskies finished 10 strokes behind second-place North Scott and just three strokes back of third-place Davenport North.
At the Muskie Invite less than two weeks ago, Muscatine finished 86 strokes behind Pleasant Valley. The Muskies closed that gap to 32 strokes on Wednesday, and Schultz told his golfers he'd shave his head if they win the Mississippi Athletic Conference title later this fall.
Schultz also told them that he wants to see each one of them improve two strokes each round from this point on.
"It's a tough ask, but I'm going to put the carrot in front of them, and I think they can do it," Schultz said.
First, the Muskies are going to enjoy their performance at the North Scott Invitational, and then it's back to work on Thursday.
"We go up to a course Monday up in Dubuque at Thunder Hills that we have not seen before," Schultz said, "so I have a lot of homework to do to prepare them over the next couple days."