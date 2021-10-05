Muskie boys golfers fail to advance at 4A district meet

Senior Doug Custis shaved 15 strokes and the Muscatine team 25 strokes off their performance in the 2020 state qualifier, but it wasn't enough Tuesday as both fell short of qualifying for the state meet.

Custis' strong 37 on the front nine, which included a birdie at the par 3 seventh, coupled with a 43 on the back to post an 80 at the Class 4A district meet at Burlington Golf Club. That left the senior five shots short of the second individual qualifying spot taken by Linn-Mar's Caden Postma with a 75. Ottumwa's Cale Leonard claimed medalist honors with a 69.

"Doug started slowly and was plus-5 through the first four holes," said Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz. "He settled down and really played some good golf over the rest of the round. We both knew he was capable of making it to (the state tournament) but just fell a little short of that goal.

"Overall, I was happy with each one of the boys today though the scores didn't really show how hard they were trying. Burlington Golf Club always can play tricky."

Three scores in the 80s led the Muskies to a seventh place finish in the team standings with a 344. Pleasant Valley (303), Burlington (305) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (324) took the three team qualifying spots from the event.