A pair of fifth-place finishes at Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference meet in Clinton left a little to be desired for the Muscatine boys and girls cross country teams.
It was the second straight year that both teams placed in the middle of the pack of the conference, with the boys finishing with a 128 team total and the girls with a 159 total. Pleasant Valley won the boys team race with 19 points and the girls team race with 23 points.
Owen Hazelwood, who had finished as the Muscatine boys' top runner in each of the last three meets, went down during Thursday's race. Muskie coach Chris Foxen said the senior wasn't the same when he got back up and finished as the team's fifth runner in 18 minutes, 21 seconds.
"This cost us a considerable amount of points, and it was disappointing to get fifth," Foxen said. "... It was muddy, it's been raining, obviously everyone's aware of that. (Hazelwood) took a bad fall. He's OK."
Muscatine's Tevin Tovar placed 22nd in 18:01, Aidan Armstrong 24th in 18:12, Logan Kirchner 26th in 18:13 and Eli Roeth 27th in 18:15 to round out the top five.
"Our team did a good job of running as a group," Foxen said. Our places were from 22nd to 32nd, so only 10 places separated our No. 1 from our No. 7 runner. Unfortunately those places were 22 to 32, and so when you add those up ... those points add up to fifth place. Davenport West and North Scott, who were third and fourth, they deserve a lot of credit. They ran great races."
Rylee Blake delivered another strong performance for the Muskie girls, placing 12th in 20:54. Sophia Thomas was 24th in 21:58, Gwen Kuhl 36th in 22:51, Lauren Dirth 43rd in 23:23 and Molly Guerra 44th in 23:25.
"I was hoping for a little bit better," Muscatine girls coach Tim Armstrong said. "The varsity girls were fifth, which is where we were last year. We had a couple girls who had an off day, but Rylee Blake finished 12th and she was second-team all-conference. Gwen Kuhl had a real good race today; she ended up being our No. 3 runner. We got a few girls heading in the right direction, but if we can put it together next week at the district, I think we can do well."