Muskie girls get first MAC win, dominate Clinton from the get-go

“I give (Clinton head coach Cathy Marx) a lot of credit,” said McBride. “She hangs in there with her kids. Her being a former post player (when she played), you can tell that her kids’ post play is pretty good and she does a really nice job.”

While the Muskies scored as many points Tuesday night as it did over the last two contests combined, Muscatine still found easy shots hard to convert at times as several layups rolled around the rim only to fall out.

While Muscatine had scored 33 and 31 points in its last pair of contests, the Muskies put up 24 in the first quarter against the River Queens, who ended the first frame with five points.

There was an abundance of opportunities, though, as Clinton committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone, adding 20 more throughout the proceedings while the Muskies had eight for the game.

Muscatine (2-3, 1-2 MAC) hoisted 72 shots in the victory, making 21.

Junior Becca Haag came off the bench to notch 11 points on five shot attempts (four made) and eight rebounds. She also chipped in an assist and a block.