Muskie girls get first MAC win, dominate Clinton from the get-go

After struggling during a three-game losing streak, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team lit up the scoreboard on Tuesday night, beating the Clinton River Queens 64-27 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
The win moves the Muskies back to within a game of .500 at 2-3 after the team won its season opener against Cedar Rapids Prairie, and gives first-year head coach John McBride his first win within MAC play, as Muscatine is now 1-2 inside the conference, as well as the coach’s first home win at MHS.
“We needed something like this tonight,” McBride said. “We struggled the last two games, and we struggled a little bit tonight to score at times. We didn’t turn the ball over a lot … It’s still a process, and games like this help that process.”
Ashlyn McGinnis led Muscatine in scoring with 12 on 4 of 8 shooting. The senior guard sank both of her 3-point attempts as the Muskies as a team went 5 of 26 from deep.
“We needed a game like this to go into some tougher MAC play coming up,” McGinnis said. “We’ve been practicing really hard, we knew we could get this win and it’s a big momentum booster.
“We came out with intensity from the start tonight.’
Clinton’s Emma Riessen matched McGinnis’ point total for the game’s high mark and Veronica Ramirez also reached double figures for the River Queens.
“I give (Clinton head coach Cathy Marx) a lot of credit,” said McBride. “She hangs in there with her kids. Her being a former post player (when she played), you can tell that her kids’ post play is pretty good and she does a really nice job.”
While the Muskies scored as many points Tuesday night as it did over the last two contests combined, Muscatine still found easy shots hard to convert at times as several layups rolled around the rim only to fall out.
While Muscatine had scored 33 and 31 points in its last pair of contests, the Muskies put up 24 in the first quarter against the River Queens, who ended the first frame with five points.
There was an abundance of opportunities, though, as Clinton committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone, adding 20 more throughout the proceedings while the Muskies had eight for the game.
Muscatine (2-3, 1-2 MAC) hoisted 72 shots in the victory, making 21.
Junior Becca Haag came off the bench to notch 11 points on five shot attempts (four made) and eight rebounds. She also chipped in an assist and a block.
“Becca had a nice game against Linn-Mar (prior to tonight),” McBride said. “She had another nice game tonight and Meredith (Connor) also came in and had a nice game off the bench, too.”
The Muskies took care of business at the free throw line, making 17 of 22 from the charity stripe while Clinton (1-3, 1-2 MAC) was held to just three attempts for the game, making one.
Muscatine is at Davenport West on Friday, the Falcons previously lost to Clinton, 41-38.
“We still have a long way to go on both ends of the floor,” McBride said. “But we’ll keep working at it. The kids played hard, rebounded well.”
Muscatine 64, Clinton 27
CLINTON (1-3, 1-2 MAC) -- Emma Riessen 5-8 0-0 12, Veronica Ramirez 4-10 1-3 10, Kanijah Angel 1-5 0-0 3, Jamie Greenwalt 1-6 0-0 2, Kailyn Graves 0-6 0-0 0, Alex Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Ivey Bates 0-2 0-0 0. Team total 11-38 1-3 27.
MUSCATINE (2-3, 1-2 MAC) -- Ashlyn McGinnis 4-8 2-2 12, Becca Haag 4-5 2-4 11, Jazmeriah Jones 2-8 5-5 9, Karly Ricketts 2-4 4-8 10, Meredith Connor 3-9 0-1 6, Ella Schroder 2-7 0-0 4, Annie Zillig 0-6 4-4 4, Ella Schroeder 2-7 0-0 4, Sophia Thomas 2-5 0-0 4, Avery Schroeder 0-4 2-2 2, Grace Bode 0-3 1-2 1, Mya Jansen 0-4 1-2 1, Kaitlyn Holmes 0-5 0-0 0. Team total 21-72 17-22 64.
CLI;5;11;8;3;--;27
MUS;24;10;23;7;--;64
3-point goals -- CLI 3-16 (Riessen 2-5, Angel 1-3, Greenwalt 0-3, Graves 0-2, Tucker 0-1, Bates 0-2); ; MUS 5-26 (Ricketts 2-4, McGinnis 2-2, Haag 1-1, Bode 0-3, Jansen 0-4, Jones 0-2, Zillig 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Ella Schroeder 0-3, Avery Schroeder 0-3, Holmes 0-1, Connor 0-1). Rebounds -- CLI 19 (Ramirez 6, Riessen 4); MUS 43 (Haag 8, McGinnis 8, Thomas 7). Assists -- CLI 7 (Ramirez 2, Tucker 2); MUS 11 (Bode 3, Ricketts 2, Brylee Seaman 2). Turnovers -- CLI 30; MUS 8. Fouled out -- none.