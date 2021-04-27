Muskie girls golf finishes in middle at home triangular

"We could have probably knocked four to five strokes off every score if we had better putting," said Windham. "That's 20 strokes off the team score right there."

North, however, would have been tough to beat regardless, due to the Wildcats posting three sub-60 scores with the other a 61.

Behind Wardlow, Jillian Blozevich shot a 51 and Lauren Boynton a 57 with Lilly Dierkes rounding out the Wildcat scoring.

Regardless, there were still plenty of positives for the Muskies to focus on.

"Our top four are all pretty consistent, which is what you want," Windham said. "It just comes down to us coming out everyday at practice and getting better. We're focused and they're now starting to think the course and how to play the right club. So they know what they need to do.

"Now, with the weather getting warmer and season winding down, we're getting to the point where we're going twice a week now, so I'm excited to see what we can make happen."

Muscatine is scheduled to play at the Mount Pleasant Invitational on Friday before getting ready for the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet at Kewanee Dunes on May 10.

