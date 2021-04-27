Muskie girls golf finishes in middle at home triangular

The Muscatine girls golf team managed to place in the middle of its home triangular at Geneva Golf and Country Club on Tuesday despite some unfriendly greens.
Davenport North posted the best team score, with the Wildcats' low foursome shooting a 218. Muscatine finished at 242, and Burlington took third with a 260.
"It's a tough home course," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "The spread from last week to this week has been the same. We just need to improve on our putting, which has been an emphasis all year."
Burlington freshman Lauren Briggs ended as the meet's medalist by shooting a 47.
Unfortunately for the Grayhounds, though, Briggs' score would prove to be their only to come in under 60.
North's low score came from Maddy Wardlow, who wasn't far off Briggs' pace. Wardlow ended with a 49.
As has usually been the case with the Muskies this season, the four low scores were clustered around one another.
Junior Kate Manjoine was the top Muscatine golfer with a 57. Seniors Kenni Hawkins and Alexis Moeller each shot a 60 with Eve Millage contributing a 65.
It wasn't hard for Windham and the Muskies to find where the keep could have saved strokes though.
"We could have probably knocked four to five strokes off every score if we had better putting," said Windham. "That's 20 strokes off the team score right there."
North, however, would have been tough to beat regardless, due to the Wildcats posting three sub-60 scores with the other a 61.
Behind Wardlow, Jillian Blozevich shot a 51 and Lauren Boynton a 57 with Lilly Dierkes rounding out the Wildcat scoring.
Regardless, there were still plenty of positives for the Muskies to focus on.
"Our top four are all pretty consistent, which is what you want," Windham said. "It just comes down to us coming out everyday at practice and getting better. We're focused and they're now starting to think the course and how to play the right club. So they know what they need to do.
"Now, with the weather getting warmer and season winding down, we're getting to the point where we're going twice a week now, so I'm excited to see what we can make happen."
Muscatine is scheduled to play at the Mount Pleasant Invitational on Friday before getting ready for the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet at Kewanee Dunes on May 10.