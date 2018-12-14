The Muscatine girls came through when it counted, turning a four-point deficit entering the fourth quarter into a 45-39 win over Davenport Central on Friday.
Zoey Long hit three of the Muskies four 3-pointers and all five of her free throws on her way to a game-high 18 points. The sophomore had only attempted seven free throws on the season entering Friday's contest.
Alicia Garcia added 16 points points for the Muskies, who improved to 2-4 in the MAC, 2-6 overall.
"I thought we played great," Muscatine assistant coach Scott Morel said. Morel filled in for head coach Susan Orvis, who missed the game to attend her husband's work event. "They did a good job on the scout, and they were very resilient. They just kept battling back."
Central (1-5, 1-6) was led by 10 points from Adrianna Mayfield.
Kariana Lohf added eight for the Blue Devils.
The Muskies started slowly, scoring only seven points in the opening quarter and trailing by as many as 10 points in the second quarter. Muscatine, which has seen early leads disappear multiple times this season, flipped the script Friday night to get a much-needed conference road win.
A 5-0 run to end the first half pulled the Muskies closer, however, and they grabbed their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter.
"Believe it or not we win the third quarter," Morel said. "That was the turning point. Going into it we were only down one or two, and we just kept on battling. Zoey (Long) hit some big 3s, and I believe Emily Woepking hit a layup to put us ahead for good."
Central did not go away, however, and the game was tied 39-39 with two minutes left.
The Muskies scored the last six points from there, though, to grab the victory.
Muscatine held advantages from both the 3-point and free throw lines, hitting four 3-pointers to Central's 1 and going 9-11 from the charity stripe. The Muskies will be back in action this afternoon at Iowa City High.
