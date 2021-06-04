Muskie girls soccer clinches first state berth since 2007

Lanie Weikert and Mya Jansen each scored as well for the Muskies, who were economical with their shots, scoring four times on nine shots on goal.

Muscatine's back midfielders and back line frustrated the Lions all night, as the defense was quick to swarm to the ball.

"The biggest thing was, we knew they were going to come out and be physical," said junior Grace Bode, who anchored the Muskie back line. "We knew they were quick and could pass, so we wanted to be on their back and get to the ball first. Winning those 50/50 balls was a big key for us, and helped us keep them from getting opportunities."

Abigail Rhoades and Indiana Stephens split time in goal for the Muskies. While the Linn-Mar was only able to put five shots on goal, each made saves in crucial times when the Lions were looking to get back in it.

"(The defense) did so good today," Connor said. "They really helped us out."

The senior Rhoades helped flip field position in the first half, even creating a couple scoring opportunities the other way with a long boot.

The first score by the junior Connor stood as the game's only until Jansen added hers in the 36th minute.