The Muscatine girls swimming and diving team's strong start to the season reached a little bump in the road Tuesday night at Bettendorf.
The Bulldogs cruised to a 147-39 victory over the Muskies in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual at their home pool.
Muscatine started the night with its 200 medley relay team consisting of Jilian Hilbrant, Genevieve Millage, Abby Lear and Ellie Storr placing third in 2 minutes, 10.05 seconds.
Muscatine diver Lexi Hirt added a top-three finish in the 1-meter diving competition, placing second with a 181.30 score. Freshman Genevieve Millage finished third in the 500 freestyle in 6:01.45, and a 200 freestyle relay team that included Ellie Storr, Lear, Hannah Michaelsen and Hope Reichert placed third in 1:53.56.
The Muskies ended the meet with their 400 freestyle relay team of Millage, Hilbrant, Sarah Schoer and Reichert earning bronze in 4:24.18.
After opening the season with a dual win over Burlington last Tuesday and a second-place performance at its home invitational on Saturday, the Muskies (1-1 in Mississippi Athletic Conference dual meets) will try to rebound at the Clinton Invitational on Saturday. Competitors at that meet will include Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Morrison County, Pekin and Tipton.