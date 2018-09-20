Rylee Blake, Sophia Thomas and Emmie Smith each cracked the top-20 for the Muscatine girls cross country team, leading the Muskies to a fourth-place finish with a 114 score among eight teams at Thursday's Eastern Iowa Cross Country Classic.
The Muskie boys placed sixth with a 145 score on a day when temperatures climbed above 90 degrees at Cherry Hill Park in Cedar Rapids.
Blake was seventh overall in 22 minutes, 33.74 seconds to lead the Muskies in the girls race.
"Rylee had a pretty nice race," said Bart Howard, who was filling in for head coach Tim Armstrong, who is on a medical leave of absence. "She looked pretty strong throughout the race. We're kind of working on her foot strike. The more time she gets to work on that, the more power she's going to be able to apply to the ground, and that will improve her time."
Thomas placed 13th in 23:19.29, and Smith was 20th in 24:07.98, but Muscatine didn't have any other runners finish better than 38th.
"I think we got a little bit of work to do," Howard said. "Our top three runners did a pretty good job today and then we kind of had a bit of a gap. The spacing was a little wide for our 4 through 7 (runners)."
Howard was an assistant boys track and field coach and is familiar with the runners on the girls cross country team. He started coaching the team Monday.
On the boys side, Owen Hazelwood led Muscatine with a 19th-place finish in 18:45.91, while Tevin Tovar was 24th in 18:55.78, Aidan Armstrong 33rd in 19:08.27, Brighton Kraft 35th in 19:13.17 and Eli Roeth 37th in 19:14.90.
"This was just our third meet of the season, and we haven't had a meet below 85 degrees," Muscatine boys cross country coach Chris Foxen said. "We didn't do anything special for this meet. We were training through it. I would assume the other teams we ran against were training through it as well.
"It's going to matter how we do in October ... and we're going to see a lot of these same teams on Tuesday. I'd like to see how we compete on Tuesday. I know it's going to be cooler, and we're not going to have a lot of the harder workouts we did this week."