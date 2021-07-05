Muskie seniors lead team to sweep of North Scott

There aren’t many classes that have left an imprint on a program like the five seniors on the Muscatine softball team.

Honored for their efforts during Senior Night, the senior class — Avarie Eagle, Olivia Harmon, Rylie Moss, Aricka Ramser and Kaylynn Salyars — and the Class 5A top-ranked Muskies closed out the home regular season schedule with a two-game sweep over 4A No. 12 North Scott, pulling off wins of 8-2 and 4-0 on Monday night at Kent-Stein Field in Muscatine.

Eagle, in her first season with the Muskies, ranks among the state's most prolific run producers as she is near the top (all classes) with 65 runs batted in on the season.

“The best thing (about our group) is that we just have such good chemistry,” Harmon said. “We’ve been playing together since we’ve been so young.”

“Some of us have been playing together since we were like 8 years old,” said Moss, who’s been with the varsity since her eighth-grade year and has a career batting average over .500 through 475 at-bats. “Together, we’ve seen this program grow from the time we were little when it might not have been as successful

The Lancers didn’t go down without a fight, though.