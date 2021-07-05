Muskie seniors lead team to sweep of North Scott

There aren’t many classes that have left an imprint on a program like the five seniors on the Muscatine softball team.
Honored for their efforts during Senior Night, the senior class — Avarie Eagle, Olivia Harmon, Rylie Moss, Aricka Ramser and Kaylynn Salyars — and the Class 5A top-ranked Muskies closed out the home regular season schedule with a two-game sweep over 4A No. 12 North Scott, pulling off wins of 8-2 and 4-0 on Monday night at Kent-Stein Field in Muscatine.
Eagle, in her first season with the Muskies, ranks among the state's most prolific run producers as she is near the top (all classes) with 65 runs batted in on the season.
“The best thing (about our group) is that we just have such good chemistry,” Harmon said. “We’ve been playing together since we’ve been so young.”
“Some of us have been playing together since we were like 8 years old,” said Moss, who’s been with the varsity since her eighth-grade year and has a career batting average over .500 through 475 at-bats. “Together, we’ve seen this program grow from the time we were little when it might not have been as successful
The Lancers didn’t go down without a fight, though.
North Scott brought the tying run aboard with one out in the top of the seventh in Game 2 after Paige Westlin and Teagan Kelley walked and Kinsey Newman singled.
“We need to do a better job of closing in those situations,” Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. “Giving them an opportunity to build some confidence at the end was a little frustrating, but we’ll continue to built on things.”
Muskie pitcher Maura Chalupa, however, induced two weak fly balls that didn’t make it out of the infield to secure the win. Chalupa, a sophomore, allowed just three hits while moving to 16-0 on the season in the circle.
Chalupa pitched all seven innings, as did junior Bree Seaman in the opener.
Seaman allowed seven hits, surrendering four in North Scott’s two-run third. Carley Bredar drove in both Lancer runs, scoring Kinsey Newman and Kyleigh Westlin. But the Muskies turned a 3-2-3 double play to end the inning, and Seaman and the Muskie defense would close out the Lancer scoring there.
Ramser and Salyars made plays in the field for the Muskies as well as did damage at the plate.
The third baseman Ramser went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in the first game and 1-for-3 with a run in the second.
“We just love being a part of this program,” Ramser said after raising her season batting average to .393.
Salyars, an all-state shortstop, went 2-for-2 with a walk and hit by pitch while scoring two runs and driving in a pair. For her career, she's scored 139 runs and driven in 140.
Outfielders Harmon and Moss were also each recognized on all-state teams last season while Moss won MAC player of the year honors.
“We’re all super close,” said Salyars of the senior group.
Harmon went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored in Game 1 and added a base hit in Game 2.
Moss found ways to get on and do damage.
The future Hawkeye led off the bottom of the first in Game 1 with a double and later scored before scoring twice in the second game.
In the opener, sophomore Becca Haag was the only Muskie non-senior to score. She crossed home plate in the fifth to give Muscatine a 5-0 edge.
Haag ended Game 2 3-for-3 with three runs driven in while sophomore Kyleia Salyars added a run as well after she singled in the fourth.
Junior Karly Ricketts also was 3-for-3 in Game 2 with an RBI.
Throughout both games, each team displayed some nifty glove work.
North Scott (15-20, 8-10 MAC) freshman shortstop Sydney Skarich, along with other Lancers, made a number of terrific plays to cut the number of Muskie base runners down while
Muscatine (32-3, 13-3 MAC) will make up the postponed MAC contest at Davenport West Tuesday night in Davenport before their postseason begins on Saturday as the Muskies will try to make a return trip to the state tournament in Fort Dodge, as they did last season.
“We feel like our potential hasn’t quite been met yet,” said Harmon, who carries a .391 career batting average. “But we all think we’re all ready to peak at just the right time.”
“In the three years I’ve been here, and how we’ve been able to raise the bar, you look at this senior class being a big part of that,” Hopkins said. “They’re a talented group and really changed the culture here and did a great job in doing so.”