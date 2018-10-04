For all but a couple brief moments in the second set, the Muscatine volleyball team (8-15, 4-4) found itself either tied or playing from behind in Thursday's home match against Clinton (17-7, 6-2).
The River Queens jumped out to a 3-0 and two 4-0 leads in a 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 straight-set sweep that handed the Muskies their third straight conference defeat.
Muscatine coach Tim Martin was pleased with his team's effort, and the Muskies again proved that they have one of the best blocks in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, totaling 21 in the three sets Thursday night.
They also battled back to either even each match or go ahead, pulling in front 7-6 and 13-11 in the second set.
"After being down by two and battling back, it felt like we had energy out there," Martin said."It just seemed like we would lose serve or we would lose a point and then all of a sudden we would just get in a rotation. Emotionally out on the court I think we were having some issues, so I tried to disrupt that a little bit, and I tried to get more positive out there. I moved some people around, so it kind of took us a little bit out of sorts, but outside of that, I think they played well."
Each time Muscatine rallied near the middle of a set, Clinton answered with a strong finish, scoring the last five points of the first set, nine of the last 13 in the second set and four of the last five in the third set.
"By all means, Clinton is not a shabby team," Martin said. "They beat PV, they've got a lot of good weapons and they played very good defense. We had a lot of hits, and they were digging the ball up. We got in some long rallies, some of the longest rallies I've seen between two teams so far this year. We were just on the short end of it."
Offensively, Madi Petersen paced Muscatine with eight kills in 15 attempts. Kaylynn Salyars, Kayla Scholz and Hannah Wieskamp each chipped in three, while Haley Jarrett dished out 19 assists.
But the Muskies also had 13 kill errors, and each time they lost serve, they struggled to get back on track.
Defensively, Rylie Moss and Vada Fridley finished with a team-high five digs apiece while Scholz led the way seven blocks.
Muscatine closes the regular season with a tournament at Bettendorf on Saturday and then a home match against Davenport Central on Monday, Oct. 15.
"We've got the same weapons, we've got the same tools," Martin said. "We just have to be confident in what we're doing out there, and I think also try to minimize some of the errors and just continue building. Getting back to what it was before, I think we still have the same team, it's just getting back to the confidence that we can play against some of these I wouldn't say better teams, but some of the teams that might have a little bit stronger weapons."