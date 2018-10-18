No one said winning in the postseason is easy.
After cruising to back-to-back wins in the first two sets of Wednesday’s regional volleyball opener against Davenport West, the Muskies started a mini-celebration on their home court, knowing they were on the brink of advancing to the semifinals.
Muscatine, though, would have to move past a tough 25-18 loss in the third set and overcome a 6-3 deficit in the fourth before securing a 25-11, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18 match win to open postseason play. The Muskies (11-20) will play at Iowa City High at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Muskie coach Tim Martin had trouble afterward pinpointing just one area that was making Muscatine so effective early on.
“I think everything was working well,” he said. “Our passes were there, so if you can get the pass up, then it’s a lot easier to run the offense, which I think we were able to do. Everybody across the front row was able to get their swings in, their cuts. We played strong defense.”
Muscatine had an 8-0 run, 6-0 run, 5-0 run and 4-0 run in the opening two sets, easily creating separation while holding the Davenport West rally attempts to a minimal.
“Cutting down on our errors and forcing them to make the mistakes instead of us hitting it out, that really helped us,” sophomore Rylie Moss said.
The inconsistent play, though, that has plagued the Muskies at times throughout this season crept in near the start of the third set.
Davenport West’s Tori Dierikx reeled off several consecutive service aces, with the ball consistently grazing the top of the net and finding the holes on Muscatine’s side of the court. Sandwiched in between an 8-0 Falcon run was also a pair of out-of-rotation calls that went against the Muskies.
“I think when we got that out-of-rotation call, it kind of flustered us a little bit and by the time we dug such a big hole, it was hard to come back,” Muskie setter Haley Jarrett said.
On a mission to not let the match extend to a fifth set, the Muskies regained the confidence that had escaped in the third game.
“I thought that we had a lot of leadership going into that huddle,” Jarrett said. “We just thought that we have to play confident like we did those first two matches and get right back on our game.”
The Muskies got back into a rhythm again with better passing that allowed them to run the offense more efficiently and minimized their own mistakes while forcing Davenport West into more errors.
Martin saw his players consistently give up their bodies while diving after every loose ball in an effort to keep the season alive.
“I think we probably keep the athletic trainer busy all the time from floor burns and bruises,” Martin said. “These kids have more floor time, not on their feet but on every body part, on this court than any team I’ve had in the last six years.”
Jarrett facilitated a potent offensive attack, dishing out 32 assists, with Hannah Reynolds converting nine of them into kills. Kaylynn Salyars, Kayla Scholz and Hannah Wieskamp each finished with six kills. Defensively, Moss paced the team with nine digs, while Scholz led with seven blocks.
“It’s really good as a senior to go out with a win,” Jarrett said of playing at home for the last time. “It gives us a lot of confidence as we head into the rest of the postseason.”