Muskies and Bettendorf split MAC showdown

While the Muscatine softball team became the first Mississippi Athletic Conference team to get the better of Bettendorf in conference play, the win came after the Bulldogs opened Monday’s doubleheader with a victory over the Muskies.

Bettendorf took the opener at Muscatine’s Kent Stein Field by a 4-3 margin. The Muskies, ranked second in Class 5A, recovered to win the nightcap 9-1.

“It was just one of those games (in Game 1),” Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. “(Bettendorf) jumped out quickly, it just seemed like we weren’t able to put enough stuff together to respond (throughout the game). We had the bases loaded with no outs (in the sixth inning) and we just couldn’t get the hit or the break that we needed. That took some wind out of our sails.

“The kids responded well in the second game.”

The scoring was capped off by a two-run home run by Muscatine’s Avarie Eagle.

“I don’t remember too much about the at-bat, honestly, I just tried to stay loose,” Eagle said. “(Between games) we just talked about hitting our pitches and getting in our counts and wanted to come out and attack in the second game.

“We pick each other up pretty well, we just keep working together.”