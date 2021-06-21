Muskies and Bettendorf split MAC showdown

While the Muscatine softball team became the first Mississippi Athletic Conference team to get the better of Bettendorf in conference play, the win came after the Bulldogs opened Monday’s doubleheader with a victory over the Muskies.
Bettendorf took the opener at Muscatine’s Kent Stein Field by a 4-3 margin. The Muskies, ranked second in Class 5A, recovered to win the nightcap 9-1.
“It was just one of those games (in Game 1),” Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. “(Bettendorf) jumped out quickly, it just seemed like we weren’t able to put enough stuff together to respond (throughout the game). We had the bases loaded with no outs (in the sixth inning) and we just couldn’t get the hit or the break that we needed. That took some wind out of our sails.
“The kids responded well in the second game.”
The scoring was capped off by a two-run home run by Muscatine’s Avarie Eagle.
“I don’t remember too much about the at-bat, honestly, I just tried to stay loose,” Eagle said. “(Between games) we just talked about hitting our pitches and getting in our counts and wanted to come out and attack in the second game.
“We pick each other up pretty well, we just keep working together.”
It was the seventh long ball from the Muskie senior first baseman, who is now up to 44 RBIs on the season after driving in one in Game 1 and three in Game 2.
Bettendorf’s Bre Caffery scored the first run of the doubleheader when she led off the opener with a base hit and would come around to score on an RBI base hit by Emily Rigdon.
Muscatine (20-3, 9-3 MAC) would charge ahead in the bottom of the first with two runs, when Eagle drove in her first of the night on a double, bringing in Olivia Harmon. Kaylynn Salyars, Muscatine’s next hitter, would drive in Becca Haag, who singled, with a sacrifice fly to center.
Eagle ended the first game 2-for-4 and the second 3-for-4.
Salyars would go on to go 3-for-3 in Game 2 with another RBI sacrifice.
In the Bettendorf (14-8, 7-1 MAC) win, the top four hitters in the Bulldog lineup produced the lion’s share of the offense.
Senior Sophia DelVecchio drove in two with a base hit as part of the Bulldogs’ three-run fifth that proved to be the difference. Brooklyn Teerlinck drove in the other Bett run in the frame as Caffery, Ellie Erpelding and Brooke Magistrelli crossed the plate.
Caffery, a sophomore outfielder, went 3-for-3 out of the leadoff spot for Bettendorf in Game 1.
However, Muskie pitcher Maura Chalupa was able to silence the Bulldog bats in the Muscatine win.
The Bulldogs managed just four hits against the Muskie sophomore while Muscatine exploded for 15 hits after five in Game 1.
Rylie Moss ended Game 2 4-for-4, leading off the bottom of the first with a triple and run scored. She would score two more in the second game.
The reigning MAC player of the year and Hawkeye commit scored the second of Muscatine’s four runs in the second inning.
That frame put some distance between the teams in the night game, putting Muscatine up 5-0 before the Muskies would add two in the fourth plus get Eagle’s blast in the sixth.
Muscatine plays again at home Tuesday night for a nonconference game against Fort Madison that was the originally scheduled season opener that was rained out.
“We’re really just trying to get better from game to game, practice to practice,” Hopkins said. “That’s what we’re focused on at this point … We’re going to move on and continue to get better.
“We played last Wednesday night at Clinton and then left Thursday for Fort Dodge and played two games Friday and Saturday and got back late and were back at it tonight. That’s just softball.”
Muscatine took down 5A No. 1 Fort Dodge 1-0 to win that tournament.
Though neither side was fond of coming up on the losing end of one of the games, there was plenty of mutual respect between the sides.
“The MAC is solid up and down,” Bettendorf head coach Bob Matthys said. “We’re a young team that starts three eighth-graders and four sophomores, but we also have some experience. I was proud of our girls, anybody can anybody.