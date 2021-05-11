Muskies beat Bettendorf for second time since Saturday

With Muscatine clinging to a 2-1 lead, Grace Bode scored the first of that pair of goals when she knocked in a ball that rattled around in front of the Bettendorf goal following a Muscatine corner kick put in play by Meredith Connor.

"We made a switch (on our corners) and had (Grace) come up and she's finished them," said Thomas.

"A big part of that is just playing as a team and working together," said Bode. "We're all getting back, pushing up and supporting each other, and it feels good."

Shortly thereafter, the junior Thomas put a rocket of shot into the back of the net to make it 4-1 Muskies.

Thomas and Kylee Klimes chipped in assists for Muscatine.

Muscatine's first two goals both came from Mya Jansen.

With the sides scoreless midway through the first half, Jansen took a pass at the top of the box, took a couple dribbles and froze the Bettendorf goaltender with a cross-field shot.

Muscatine (11-2, 6-1 MAC) put 11 shots on goal throughout the game and spent definitely more time attacking than the Bulldogs did, but it took a tremendous effort by the Muskie defense to hold Bettendorf to a single goal through the first 76 minutes of play, when Autumn Skahill gave the Bulldogs their second score.