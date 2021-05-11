Muskies beat Bettendorf for second time since Saturday

Defeating a state-ranked rival multiple times in one season can be quite a task, but with a 4-2 victory over Bettendorf Tuesday evening, the Muscatine Muskie girls soccer team won its second match against the ninth-ranked Bulldogs in four days.
The sides played on Saturday in a nonconference affair during the Muscatine Invitational. The Muskies won that 3-1.
Muscatine came in ranked behind the Bulldogs in Class 3A at No. 14.
"It feels good to beat (Bettendorf) twice in a row," said Muscatine midfielder Sophia Thomas.
Tuesday was a Mississippi Athletic Conference game, and with the win, the Muskies further established their place atop the conference standings along with Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and Assumption, all of which are now in a four-way tie for first place.
"The energy has been so good, going back to Saturday," said Muscatine defender Grace Bode. "I just think it carried through."
For a minute, it looked like the most recent contest would end with the same final score as the first, but each side added a goal in the final five minutes of play.
But that's all the longer it was, a minute.
The Muskies scored twice between the 74th minute of play and 75th to extend the lead from one to three.
With Muscatine clinging to a 2-1 lead, Grace Bode scored the first of that pair of goals when she knocked in a ball that rattled around in front of the Bettendorf goal following a Muscatine corner kick put in play by Meredith Connor.
"We made a switch (on our corners) and had (Grace) come up and she's finished them," said Thomas.
"A big part of that is just playing as a team and working together," said Bode. "We're all getting back, pushing up and supporting each other, and it feels good."
Shortly thereafter, the junior Thomas put a rocket of shot into the back of the net to make it 4-1 Muskies.
Thomas and Kylee Klimes chipped in assists for Muscatine.
Muscatine's first two goals both came from Mya Jansen.
With the sides scoreless midway through the first half, Jansen took a pass at the top of the box, took a couple dribbles and froze the Bettendorf goaltender with a cross-field shot.
Muscatine (11-2, 6-1 MAC) put 11 shots on goal throughout the game and spent definitely more time attacking than the Bulldogs did, but it took a tremendous effort by the Muskie defense to hold Bettendorf to a single goal through the first 76 minutes of play, when Autumn Skahill gave the Bulldogs their second score.
"This is a team that's full of pride right now," said Muscatine head coach Austin Kinsey. "It's a team that's believing in themselves. It was tough seeing a team back-to-back like that, but Saturday wasn't a fluke, and we came here to show that."
Bettendorf (8-4, 6-1 MAC) had six shots on goal but had several more opportunities stymied by the likes of the junior Bode, Ashlyn McGinnis and Tess Santianiello, along with four saves by goaltender Abigail Rhoades.
Jansen's second score came in the 57th minute to put Muscatine up 2-0.
But things tightened back up in the 65th minute when Avery Horner won possession deep in Muscatine territory with Rhoades already pulled out from goal.
"Our communication in the back four and even with the midfield, they're all talking to each other," Kinsey said. "We've been working on not wasting any of our chances ... and tonight we put them away."
Horner put a lob shot over the Muscatine keeper's head to pull the Bulldogs back to within a goal.
Muscatine plays a final nonconference game Thursday at Dubuque Hempstead before returning to MAC play next Tuesday at home for Davenport North before the regular season finale against fellow conference leader Pleasant Valley (12-2, 6-1 MAC).
The Spartans' only conference loss came to Bettendorf. The Bulldogs won the contest on April 30 by a 1-0 final. Assumption (10-4, 6-1) beat Muscatine and remains in the thick of the conference hunt.
"At this point, we're not afraid of anyone," said Muskie midfielder Perla Rios.