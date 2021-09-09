Muskies, Bulldogs familiar rivals in unfamiliar territory

"They've moved some linemen around, too," said Hawkins, "so we're not exactly sure what we're going to get as far as that goes. But we know it's going to be a tough game.

"Both teams being 0-2 is fuel to the fire. With it being (Bettendorf's) homecoming, that's fuel on the fire. And just the (general rivalry between the schools) is even more fuel to the fire."

On the year, Numkena has a half-dozen catches for 55 yards and two rushing attempts for four yards after he went for over 300 yards rushing and receiving as a junior.

For the Muskies, Recker has literally carried more of the load as he's been used more as an H-back than a tight end, totaling more carries (eight) already in 2021 than he did last season (seven), for over twice the yardage (41 to 18).

The Muskies have maintained trust in junior quarterback Landon Battey, who, like the team, showed significant improvement in Week 2 over the season opener. And Recker has been Battey's go-to guy, the two having connected nine times for 86 yards.

But while Recker has a pair of touchdowns for the Muskies, Numkena has been kept out of the end zone. Senior Terry Dunn III has the Bulldogs' only touchdown of the season, that coming last week against CR Kennedy. He also leads Bettendorf in rushing with 118 yards on 34 tries.