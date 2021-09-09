Muskies, Bulldogs familiar rivals in unfamiliar territory

Same rivalry. Different feel.
It's not usually the case that the Muscatine High School and Bettendorf football teams meet several weeks into the season with both sides still searching for their first win. Until this season, Bettendorf had not seen 0-2 in nearly 40 years.
"It's definitely not the records we expected coming in," said Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins. "But Bettendorf is always a challenge. We've been preaching that records don't mean much. I'm sure (Bettendorf's) practices have been challenging this week.
"There's been some surprises. ... They've played some really good teams. They're still Bettendorf, you know, they're well-coached, they play hard and physical, but they're working on a few things like we are."
Indeed, that's the case, leading into Friday night's game at Bettendorf High School, with kickoff scheduled for about 7:15 p.m.
Both teams were moved up this season to the new Class 5A but were not placed in the same district, which has not always been the case for the otherwise Mississippi Athletic Conference foes.
Last season, Bettendorf and Muscatine were not only in the same district but played each other twice over the what proved to be the Muskies' final three games.
"The guys that are around from last year saw how tough it was," Muscatine senior Brock Garrison said. "We're ready to get back and have a revenge game."
After dispatching Muscatine in the second round of the 4A playoffs last season, 28-0, the Bulldogs went on to lose 10-6 the following week to state semifinalist Pleasant Valley.
The first meeting of 2020 was much more competitive, as the Muskies led after one quarter of play and the halftime score showed a tie at seven.
Both teams, however, are dramatically different this time around.
And aside from the 0-2 record, the Muskies and Bulldogs find themselves in similar situations.
To start, both teams have faced brutal schedules so far in the 2021 campaign.
The Bulldogs' first two opponents (Urbandale and Cedar Rapids Kennedy) are both ranked in 5A's top five, while Linn-Mar and Iowa City West (the first two on Muscatine's schedule) both received top 10 votes in 5A.
Further, both Bettendorf and Muscatine have proven offensive weapons — the Bulldogs' Tynan Numkena and the Muskies' Nolan Recker.
Both seniors have gotten Division I looks but have been rather limited in opportunities this season for myriad reasons.
The Bulldogs have tried different quarterbacks in the first two weeks, with junior Elijah Mendoza going 7 of 19 for 21 yards and three interceptions in Week 1's loss to Urbandale before senior Christian Kautz took the bulk of the snaps in Week 2 with an 8 of 20, 101-yard performance. Though Kautz also turned the ball over twice.
"They've moved some linemen around, too," said Hawkins, "so we're not exactly sure what we're going to get as far as that goes. But we know it's going to be a tough game.
"Both teams being 0-2 is fuel to the fire. With it being (Bettendorf's) homecoming, that's fuel on the fire. And just the (general rivalry between the schools) is even more fuel to the fire."
On the year, Numkena has a half-dozen catches for 55 yards and two rushing attempts for four yards after he went for over 300 yards rushing and receiving as a junior.
For the Muskies, Recker has literally carried more of the load as he's been used more as an H-back than a tight end, totaling more carries (eight) already in 2021 than he did last season (seven), for over twice the yardage (41 to 18).
The Muskies have maintained trust in junior quarterback Landon Battey, who, like the team, showed significant improvement in Week 2 over the season opener. And Recker has been Battey's go-to guy, the two having connected nine times for 86 yards.
But while Recker has a pair of touchdowns for the Muskies, Numkena has been kept out of the end zone. Senior Terry Dunn III has the Bulldogs' only touchdown of the season, that coming last week against CR Kennedy. He also leads Bettendorf in rushing with 118 yards on 34 tries.
The Muskies' Week 2 improvement started with the line play on both sides of the ball.
"On the offensive and defensive lines, we were doing more of what we were supposed to do," said Garrison, the Muskie two-way lineman. "We were playing more disciplined football. That's what it's supposed to be. We didn't get on each other as much but were willing to pull each other back up."
After the team was held to under a yard per rush attempt against Linn-Mar, Muscatine went for 115 yards on 31 carries against IC West.
And after going for negative yardage on 16 attempts in the first game, Muscatine stayed true to sticking with sophomore Ty Cozad as the lead running back. Behind the better line play, Cozad found relative success last Friday, to the tune of 58 yards on 20 rushing attempts.
Muscatine has also gotten a big play from the kick return game in each week to begin the season.
Week 1 saw senior Mason Crabtree take a Linn-Mar kickoff 97 yards to the house for a score, and the Muskies got a return of 90-plus yards against IC West from junior Brayden Lane that set up a Recker rushing score.
"Bettendorf is always a tough game," Beatty said. "With both teams 0-2, we're both hungry for a win. I think with a good week of practices and if everyone does their job on Friday, we can go in and win that game."