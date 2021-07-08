Muskies can't stop Spartans' perfect MAC run

Muscatine (21-13, 9-9 MAC) bounced back with three runs of its own, but couldn’t close the gap completely.

There were openings for the Muskies, however, as Pleasant Valley committed an uncharacteristic five errors in the field.

Two came in the seventh as Muscatine tried to extend the game.

Noah Yahn and Reed Ulses both reached to start the final frame, but neither advanced past second as the Spartans’ Alex Clemons closed the door, pitching a clean sixth and seventh.

Clemons and Meyer would each score in Game 2 as well on hits from Swanson and Brooks Reiter.

Aden O’Donnell got the win for PV in the nightcap on the mound. He threw six innings of shutout baseball before Carson Knebel finished the seventh, the two combined to allow just three hits, two of which went to Yahn.

Meyer and Swanson scored the Spartans’ fourth and fifth runs of Game 2. Meyer walked and scored on a Micek sacrifice fly; Swanson singled and scored on an error.

Reiter didn’t play the opener, but finished the nightcap with an RBI and run scored. He led off the PV third with a hit and scored on a Lindmark sacrifice to gain the advantage.