Muskies can't stop Spartans' perfect MAC run

The Muscatine baseball team gave top-ranked Pleasant Valley a handful on Thursday evening, but in the end, the Spartans proved too much.
Pleasant Valley already had the Mississippi Athletic Conference title clinched before the conference schedule concluded for both teams at Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine. Still, Pleasant Valley padded its win total even more, adding two wins against the Muskies, 6-4 and 5-0.
The fifth inning proved crucial, as the sides went into the frame tied at one.
All nine batters saw a plate appearance for the Spartans, who scored five in the inning, which started off with a Drew Micek base hit to bring up leadoff hitter Barrett Lindmark.
“We feel like we let them off the hook a little bit,” Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. “There was some silly stuff during (the Pleasant Valley) five-run inning.”
Lindmark would reach on a fielder’s choice that would get Micek out at second, but Lindmark would start a string of five consecutive Spartan hitters to reach and score.
Ryan Thoreson and Seth Clausen would both double with a Ryan Mumey single in-between. Lindmark and Thoreson would score on the Mumey hit.
Matthew Meyer and Ike Swanson would each record RBIs to round out the scoring for the Spartans (27-2, 18-0 MAC) in the inning.
Muscatine (21-13, 9-9 MAC) bounced back with three runs of its own, but couldn’t close the gap completely.
There were openings for the Muskies, however, as Pleasant Valley committed an uncharacteristic five errors in the field.
Two came in the seventh as Muscatine tried to extend the game.
Noah Yahn and Reed Ulses both reached to start the final frame, but neither advanced past second as the Spartans’ Alex Clemons closed the door, pitching a clean sixth and seventh.
Clemons and Meyer would each score in Game 2 as well on hits from Swanson and Brooks Reiter.
Aden O’Donnell got the win for PV in the nightcap on the mound. He threw six innings of shutout baseball before Carson Knebel finished the seventh, the two combined to allow just three hits, two of which went to Yahn.
Meyer and Swanson scored the Spartans’ fourth and fifth runs of Game 2. Meyer walked and scored on a Micek sacrifice fly; Swanson singled and scored on an error.
Reiter didn’t play the opener, but finished the nightcap with an RBI and run scored. He led off the PV third with a hit and scored on a Lindmark sacrifice to gain the advantage.
Alex Melvin started for the Spartans and collected the win in Game 1.
In the opener, Yahn and Ulses both reached to start the bottom of the fifth, but the Ulses was able to work around and score on a Josh Dieckman RBI base hit to left. There was a play at the plate, but Ulses did a remarkable job of sliding around the attempted tag by the PV catcher.
That score made it 6-2. Diego Rangel and Dieckman would later both score as well, which would close out the game’s scoring, with the last crossing home on a Doug Custis RBI sacrifice fly.
Yahn scored the first Muskie run. That came in the third after he singled and scored on the first PV error.
Clausen tripled and scored in the second on Clemons’ first of his three RBIs for the game’s first run.
“I’m proud of the effort; we battled,” Pippert said. “We could have folded, but we didn’t. But what do you do? You move on and hope for better results.”
Muscatine has non-conference games against Iowa City West and Fort Madison lined up next week before the start of the 4A postseason.