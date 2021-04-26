Muskies claim team title at Muscatine's Dave Matthews Relays

Armstrong won the 800, posting a time of 2:07.77, to finish in front of a pair of Bettendorf competitors in Ethan Pogemiller, who came in second (2:13.49) and Taydem Arguello in third (2:13.43).

The Muskie junior ran far out in front for most of the race, which didn't make it all that comfortable for Armstrong.

"When you have less competition, you might not have as much motivation," Armstrong said. "When you feel like you have more competition, you run faster ... I've been running the 800, sometimes 400 or 1600, mostly for speed work or endurance. We haven't been able to work on much because we've had so many meets, but last week we had some hills and interval training and that really got that second lap of the 800 going.

"Our 4x800 ran a (personal best) today, right now our time is like 22nd in Class 4A, so we'd like to get to state, but we have a pretty hard state-qualifying district, so we have a lot more competition ahead of us."

Gordon was the only runner in the 400 hurdles to finish in under a minute (59.77) for the win. Pleasant Valley placed second and third in the race with Spencer Roemer (1:03.21) and Shakir Davis (1:03.98).

This is Gordon's first year running the distance hurdles race, but he's looking a a possible state berth in the event.