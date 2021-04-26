Muskies claim team title at Muscatine's Dave Matthews Relays

Though it was the final race of the night at Muscatine's Dave Matthews Relays that sealed the team title for the host Muskies, it was several performances along the way that put the team in position to secure the top team score.
Anchored by senior Trevor Diederichs, the Muskies' 4x400 relay team found victory in the evening's final race, one in which Muscatine had the lead throughout although Davenport West's Morgan Schneiderman made things very tight down the home stretch.
Muscatine amassed 118 team points for first on its home track, edging out North Scott, which finished just three points behind in second with 115. Pleasant Valley (103) came in third.
"It's always good to win, for sure," Muscatine head coach Mark Rusch said. "The weather warmed up. That's always nice. I think the kids are in a better mood, we had a ton of personal bests, whether it was relays or individual stuff, guys did a really good job.
"It's a good springboard into the last three weeks of the season, more positive things taking place."
Diederichs was able to hold off Schneiderman off and Muscatine won with a time of 3:33.49 to West's 3:33.54.
"It was an amazing race," said Diederichs. "All credit to (Schneiderman) there. But we were neck and neck at the hand-off, and I knew we had the inside lane, so I felt like I had to hold him off on the home stretch.
"I've never felt my body move like that before. It was a pretty special race."
Seniors Noah Yahn and Eli Gaye also ran for Muscatine while sophomore Paul Henry replaced Joel LaRue on the team.
Though he was replaced in the finale, LaRue certainly contributed his part toward the Muskie victory, winning the long jump with a distance of 18, feet, 2¼ inches.
Junior Nolan Recker gave the Muskies more points in the field events, winning the discus with a throw of 150-3 and coming in second in the shot put at 51-8.
"(Success in field events) is something we haven't had a lot of in past years," Rusch said. "It's a huge deal. It's the difference between winning meets or not."
Clinton's Joe Simpson threw the shot 52-8¼ for the win. Simpson also came in second to Recker in the discus with a toss of 138-2.
Aside from the field events, the Muskies also were successful in the relay events, winning not just the 4x400 but also the 4x800 relay as well.
That team consisted of juniors Aidan Armstrong and Sam Gordon as well as seniors Aidan Daufeldt and Diederichs. The team finished with a time of 8:32.86, beating out North Scott's team that finished at the 8:40.38 mark.
Armstong and Gordon were also the two lone Muscatine runners to win individual events.
Armstrong won the 800, posting a time of 2:07.77, to finish in front of a pair of Bettendorf competitors in Ethan Pogemiller, who came in second (2:13.49) and Taydem Arguello in third (2:13.43).
The Muskie junior ran far out in front for most of the race, which didn't make it all that comfortable for Armstrong.
"When you have less competition, you might not have as much motivation," Armstrong said. "When you feel like you have more competition, you run faster ... I've been running the 800, sometimes 400 or 1600, mostly for speed work or endurance. We haven't been able to work on much because we've had so many meets, but last week we had some hills and interval training and that really got that second lap of the 800 going.
"Our 4x800 ran a (personal best) today, right now our time is like 22nd in Class 4A, so we'd like to get to state, but we have a pretty hard state-qualifying district, so we have a lot more competition ahead of us."
Gordon was the only runner in the 400 hurdles to finish in under a minute (59.77) for the win. Pleasant Valley placed second and third in the race with Spencer Roemer (1:03.21) and Shakir Davis (1:03.98).
This is Gordon's first year running the distance hurdles race, but he's looking a a possible state berth in the event.
"(Running the 400 hurdles) wasn't really on my radar," Gordon said. "But we got into the season and I started running 800s and felt good on the first 400, so I started running those and somebody brought up our lack of hurdlers, so I figured I'd give it a try and see what happened ... I've been having a lot of fun with it trying to get the strategy down."
As far as the Muskies' state-qualifying meet, that will be May 13 at Iowa City West, where Muscatine will be up against some stellar competition in two Dubuque schools (Hempstead and Senior), three Iowa City schools (City High, Liberty and West) along with Ottumwa and Cedar Rapids Prairie.
"We're very aware we're going to a tough state qualifying meet, which is great, if we run our times, we can go compete get some at-large bids," Rusch said. "That's what we're looking for (toward the end), but as far as tonight the kids did a great job competing."