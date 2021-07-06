Muskies close regular season with sweep of West

Pitchers Bree Seaman, Maura Chalupa and Jeni Jarrett, an eighth grader who saw her first varsity action and recorded the final two outs in the second game, didn’t give West an opportunity to get much of anything going in the either game.

Seaman, moving to 17-3 on the season, struck out six batters and walked one while pitching a three-hitter in the opener, while Chalupa was in control from the start in the second game.

After the Muscatine offense had put 10 runs on the board in the top of the first inning, Chalupa gave up a leadoff single just inside the line behind the third base bag to the Falcons’ Kaitlyn Powell in the home half of the inning.

Chalupa retired the next 12 batters she faced before Mackenzie Harland opened the fifth with a single to left. Chalupa followed with her ninth strikeout in a walk-free before exiting with a 16-0 record.

“Our pitchers did what they have been doing all year and it was good to get Jeni Jarrett a chance to get her first varsity experience,’’ Hopkins said. “They all played well.’’

West coach Steve Saladino was in no position to dispute that.