Muskies close regular season with sweep of West

Finishing off a stretch of 10 games in six days, coach Steve Hopkins was curious to see what kind of momentum his top-ranked Muscatine softball team could carry into the postseason.
Tuesday night, the Muskies answered that question emphatically.
Muscatine will carry plenty of momentum into Class 5A regional play on Saturday, concluding the regular season with a pair of dominating shutout victories at Davenport West, limiting the Falcons to three hits in each game of a 10-0, 12-0 doubleheader sweep.
“Ever since we knew we no longer had a chance to win the conference, the goal has been to keep working, keep getting better from game to game,’’ Hopkins said. “We’ve been working to clean up a few things and be ready to go into the postseason with some good momentum.’’
That wasn’t an issue against West.
The Muskies added to an ongoing 15-game win streak by piling up a total of 26 hits, limiting the Falcons to a combined six hits and playing error-free defense in the Mississippi Athletic Conference finale for both teams.
“I felt like we put everything together, hitting, pitching, defense, as well as we have all season tonight and that is what we were hoping to see,’’ Hopkins said.
Muscatine used a five-run fourth inning in the opener and sent 14 batters to the plate in a 10-run first inning in the nightcap to create more than enough offense.
Pitchers Bree Seaman, Maura Chalupa and Jeni Jarrett, an eighth grader who saw her first varsity action and recorded the final two outs in the second game, didn’t give West an opportunity to get much of anything going in the either game.
Seaman, moving to 17-3 on the season, struck out six batters and walked one while pitching a three-hitter in the opener, while Chalupa was in control from the start in the second game.
After the Muscatine offense had put 10 runs on the board in the top of the first inning, Chalupa gave up a leadoff single just inside the line behind the third base bag to the Falcons’ Kaitlyn Powell in the home half of the inning.
Chalupa retired the next 12 batters she faced before Mackenzie Harland opened the fifth with a single to left. Chalupa followed with her ninth strikeout in a walk-free before exiting with a 16-0 record.
“Our pitchers did what they have been doing all year and it was good to get Jeni Jarrett a chance to get her first varsity experience,’’ Hopkins said. “They all played well.’’
West coach Steve Saladino was in no position to dispute that.
“We didn’t have many chances to get much going and Muscatine had a lot to do with that,’’ Saladino said. “Nobody ever wants to lose a game, but we lost to a very good team that played well tonight.’’
The Muskies (34-3, 15-3 MAC) piled up its runs with a steady stream of hits.
All 14 of its hits in the opener were singles and only two of its dozen hits in the second game went for an extra base.
“I felt like we made good contact. We didn’t necessarily show a lot of power, but we had some hard hits and we did a good job of keeping innings going,’’ Hopkins said.
In the 10-run first inning in the nightcap, Kaylynn Salyars put Muscatine on the board with a two-run double to right and she finished the inning with run-scoring single.
Rylie Moss and Becca Haag each had three hits in the shortened 5-inning game while Salyars and Ysabel Lerma contributed a pair of hits.
In the opener, Rylee Rommel doubled twice among the three hits for West (18-16, 8-10), but Muscatine bunched together six of hits during a five-run fourth that extended the 3-0 lead the Muskies took an inning earlier.
The first two runs scored when Avarie Eagle drove a bases-loaded grounder to second base. A throw home was wide, positioning Muscatine to score a third run on a sacrifice fly by Salyars.
Haag and Salyars each drove home three runs in the opener for the Muskies.