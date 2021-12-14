Muskies comeback not enough to overcome Knights

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team made a furious comeback attempt against Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Davenport Assumption on Tuesday night, but it proved not enough for the Muskies.
Junior Diamond Krayee led the charge, ending with a team-high 18 points on 8 of 10 shooting, but Muscatine ultimately fell to Assumption 65-54 at Muscatine High School.
"We made some slight adjustments at halftime," Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli said. "Not too much. (Assumption) was switching some things and we tweaked a few things to get some guys to cut more and find ways to get open. But halftime was more about keeping them together and keep them locked in for the second half.
"We knew if we kept playing the way we were on defense and could start knocking down some shots we could get back into it."
The Knights led the entire game, but saw a 40-20 lead with just over seven minutes in the third quarter shrink to 56-52 with 2 ½ minutes left in the fourth.
Assumption would close the game out, however, on a 9-2 run of its own to ice it.
JJ Stratman led Assumption with a game-high 19 points, going 8 of 12 from the field.
The senior guard for the Knights and Muscatine freshman Luke Wieskamp provided most of the offense early.
Stratman went for nine of total in the opening frame while Wieskamp scored 10 of the Muskies’ first 12 as the Knights led 17-12 after one quarter of play.
Wieskamp's first basket came on a driving layup to open the Muskie scoring. Hufford then assisted on Krayee's first hoop before the 6-foot-5 freshman did the rest of the Muscatine scoring for the quarter.
Senior Conner Christiansen was held scoreless, but grabbed seven rebounds for the Muskies to lead the team in that catergory.
"Diamond and Conner probably had their best games we've seen," Turelli said. "Conner knew his job going in, it was to keep who he was guarding off the glass, and he did that."
To its credit, Assumption held Wieskamp to only scoring via free throws over the final three quarters.
Though Assumption led wire to wire, it looked like it would be a long night for Muscatine (0-4, 0-3 MAC) after the Knights grabbed a 13-2 lead out of the gate.
By halftime, the Assumption (2-2, 2-1 MAC) was 16.
"We got a little stagnant on offense (in the second quarter)," said Turelli, the first-year Muskie coach. "But defensively, we played tough throughout. Then, in the second half, our offense came around, we started to move a little more and found some shots."
When things really tightened up late, it came following a burst on both sides of the ball by Dante Lee. The Muscatine senior scored all nine of his points in the fourth.
Lee personally went on a 7-0 run that led to the Knights head coach Joe Ewen to call time with the game down to two possessions before his club closed it out.
Krayee drained one of his two 3-point attempts, but did most of his damage around the rim, scoring several baskets on backdoor cuts or finding a gap in the defense as a teammate drove to the hoop.
Muscatine is back at it on Friday, with a conference road game at Davenport North.
"Our kids bought in, especially these last two practices before tonight," Turelli said. "The biggest thing is just staying focused on taking one step forward every day."
Assumption 65, Muscatine 54
ASSUMPTION (2-2, 2-1 MAC) -- JJ Stratman 8-12 2-4 19, Noah Mack 5-9 2-2 15, Rico Byrd 5-10 4-8 14, Luke Klostermann 4-12 4-4 12, Reese Harris 1-5 2-2 4, Alex Milton 0-0 2-2 2, Roderick Tanamor 0-1 0-0 0, Shawn Kopp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 16-22 65.
MUSCATINE (0-4, 0-3 MAC) -- Diamond Krayee 8-10 1-3 18, Luke Wieskamp 3-8 5-6 15, Braden Hufford 4-13 0-0 10, Jaime Martinez 0-6 2-2 2, Miles Melendez 0-0 0-1 0, Conner Christensen 0-3 0-0 0.
AHS;17;19;12;17;--;65
MUS;12;8;19;15;--;54
3-point goals -- AHS 4-12 (Mack 3-4, Stratman 1-2, Byrd 0-1, Klostermann 0-4, Harris 0-1); MUS 6-25 (Wieskamp 2-6, Hufford 2-9, Lee 1-3, Krayee 1-2). Rebounds -- AHS 29 (Mack 7, Byrd 6); MUS 32 (Christiansen 8, Lee 7). Assists -- AHS 17 ( Harris 5, Stratman 3, Tanamor 3); MUS 14 (Hufford 4, Christiansen 4). Turnovers -- AHS 11; MUS 13. Fouls -- AHS 20; MUS 20. Fouled out -- Kopp (AHS); Wieskamp (MUS).
JV: Assumption 61, Muscatine 42