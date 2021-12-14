Muskies comeback not enough to overcome Knights

Stratman went for nine of total in the opening frame while Wieskamp scored 10 of the Muskies’ first 12 as the Knights led 17-12 after one quarter of play.

Wieskamp's first basket came on a driving layup to open the Muskie scoring. Hufford then assisted on Krayee's first hoop before the 6-foot-5 freshman did the rest of the Muscatine scoring for the quarter.

Senior Conner Christiansen was held scoreless, but grabbed seven rebounds for the Muskies to lead the team in that catergory.

"Diamond and Conner probably had their best games we've seen," Turelli said. "Conner knew his job going in, it was to keep who he was guarding off the glass, and he did that."

To its credit, Assumption held Wieskamp to only scoring via free throws over the final three quarters.

Though Assumption led wire to wire, it looked like it would be a long night for Muscatine (0-4, 0-3 MAC) after the Knights grabbed a 13-2 lead out of the gate.

By halftime, the Assumption (2-2, 2-1 MAC) was 16.