RIVERSIDE, Iowa — Powered by three championships at the upper weights, the Muscatine wrestling team finished second place at the 14-team Gary Curtis Invitational hosted by Highland.
Dalton Sell (195 pounds), Shane Mathias (220) and Togeh Deseh (285) claimed titles for the Muskies.
Sell, who improved to 20-5 for the season, pinned Washington's Logan Escher in 2 minutes, 41 seconds of the final. Mathias stuck New London's Jaxon Allen in 5:06 in the championship.
Deseh had a pair of falls before knocking off English Valleys' Daniel Tapken 3-0 in the final.
Muscatine had four third-place finishers -- Jeff Fridley (120), Ryan Townsend (145), Cedric Castillo (160) and Brennan Broders (182).
Fridley and Townsend each registered two pins.
Castillo had two pins and a decision. Broders lost a 9-2 decision to Iowa City Regina's Nick Milder in the semifinals, but rebounded with a pin in the third-place match.
Washington won the tournament with 196.5 points. Muscatine tallied 170, 26 ahead of third-place South Tama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.