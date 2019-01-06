Try 1 month for 99¢

RIVERSIDE, Iowa — Powered by three championships at the upper weights, the Muscatine wrestling team finished second place at the 14-team Gary Curtis Invitational hosted by Highland. 

Dalton Sell (195 pounds), Shane Mathias (220) and Togeh Deseh (285) claimed titles for the Muskies.

Sell, who improved to 20-5 for the season, pinned Washington's Logan Escher in 2 minutes, 41 seconds of the final. Mathias stuck New London's Jaxon Allen in 5:06 in the championship. 

Deseh had a pair of falls before knocking off English Valleys' Daniel Tapken 3-0 in the final. 

Muscatine had four third-place finishers -- Jeff Fridley (120), Ryan Townsend (145), Cedric Castillo (160) and Brennan Broders (182). 

Fridley and Townsend each registered two pins. 

Castillo had two pins and a decision. Broders lost a 9-2 decision to Iowa City Regina's Nick Milder in the semifinals, but rebounded with a pin in the third-place match.

Washington won the tournament with 196.5 points. Muscatine tallied 170, 26 ahead of third-place South Tama.

