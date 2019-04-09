MUSCATINE — The season is only two games in, but the Muscatine girls soccer team has scored double-digit goals and has yet to surrender one.
After an opener that saw the Muskies down Burlington 6-0, Muscatine put up another shutout against Davenport North on Tuesday, this time 5-0.
Early on, it looked like things might stay pretty tight between the two teams. Through the opening 28 minutes, the closest shot attempt came when a Muskie kick bounced off the left upright.
Then Muscatine sophomore Jenna McLaughlin found the net twice in under three minutes of game time.
The first came in the midst of a scrabble for the ball in front of the North goal. When it popped loose, Muskie freshman Meredith Connor found McLaughlin to get Muscatine on the board.
"Our main focus was trying to really switch the field and get up on our offensive attack," McLaughlin said.
After that, there was no looking back.
Interestingly, Muscatine head coach Nathan Meineke credited his defense with forcing the action in the Muskies' favor.
“The defense just needs to make sure they keep pushing everybody else up. We don’t need to keep backtracking," Meineke said. "(We would) rather play defense on (the opponents’) defensive side than allow the other team to drive the ball down and we have to drive it all the way back.”
After senior Trinity Christy found McLaughlin for her second goal, the Muskies headed into halftime with a 2-0 lead.
In the opening minutes of the second half, junior Natalie Lingle matched her teammate, McLaughlin, by scoring two consecutive goals. Lingle's came in just over eight minutes of game time.
"We have been working on staying up a level and pushing up as a team and switching the ball and I thought we worked well on that (tonight),” Lingle said.
Sophomore Kylee Klimes and freshman Perla Rios were credited with assists on the Lingle goals.
North never mounted much of an attack. Muscatine made a goalie change after 56 minutes of play, and the scoreless streak continued.
Senior Gracie Brossart started and made five saves. Then sophomore Abigail Rhoades came on in relief and made one save to preserve the shutout.
On the final goal, Muskie freshman Sophia Thomas found the back of the net on a penalty kick in the 70th minute.
“We wanted to keep the pressure on, we wanted to stay high on the field ... the girls did an excellent job on switching fields, making sure we were attacking up," Meineke said.
