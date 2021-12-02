Muskies' depth a source of optimism ahead of new season

The Muscatine High School boys swim team knew coming into the 2021-22 season that it lacked some experience.
When the team showed up for its first practices to start the campaign, it had even less.
But the Muskies have been represented at the state meet for every season the senior class has been swimming in Carver Pool inside MHS as well as dating back before that, and the group doesn’t intend on seeing that streak end.
However, getting there will require smaller victories along the way, which is an idea much more at the forefront of the minds of the Muskie swimmers.
“I think our main mission is to just make sure everyone that’s here consistently beats their own times,” senior Spencer Kilburn said. “If we’re getting personal bests, that’ll be good for everyone and push everyone.”
Muscatine's season kicks off on Saturday, when the Muskies will be part of the Davenport West Invitational, along with Bettendorf, Burlington and Davenport North, which starts on 10 a.m. at West High School.
Muscatine returns two swimmers who took part in the state meet a season ago in Jaeger McCarter and Dakota Dahlke.
McCarter, a senior, was on two Muskie relays at the final meet of 2020-21.
Both of those teams included Ryan Boeding, whose graduation has left Muscatine with the biggest hole in the roster to fill.
“(Boeding graduating) is a big loss for the team,” McCarter said. “He was a really good swimmer, but I’m looking forward to seeing how some other guys can step up. We have some good kids that should hopefully take some initiative.
“My goal is to have an impact on some of (the underclassmen) before we (seniors) leave, and hopefully make them better swimmers on our way out. It’s a fantastic team to be around and everyone brings a lot of good energy. … We have some really good underclassmen that can hopefully reach their potential this year and we can help set them up to be leaders of the team in the future.”
Boeding made it to state on relays and as an individual in each of his four years, culminating in a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 20.85 seconds, a race and time that stand as the Muscatine school record.
McCarter joined Boeding on a 200 freestyle relay team that finished 17th at 1 minute, 31.14 seconds and a 400 free relay that was 20th (3:21.88), a team that also featured Dahlke, who was just a freshman.
And as one of the few returning seniors, Kilburn will look to make strides in cementing his place as a team leader this season and seek to further improve his career marks, which included a 200 individual medley time of 2:26.96, good for 14th at the Clinton regional last winter.
The Muskies, however, may find some strength in numbers as a season goes along, as head coach Judd Anderson has a roster over 20 strong, with nearly half of that freshmen or sophomores.
“Judd is everything for us,” Kilburn said of Anderson, who enters his 58th season as Muskie boys head coach. “He works so hard and does everything he can to make sure we come out of the pool every day learning something, whether it be something about ourselves or our technique. He makes us think about what our potential is.”
“Judd’s more of a life coach,” said McCarter. “He’s pushed me to change my thinking and better myself in certain ways, (and) he does it while making an even bigger impression on us outside the pool.”
Some of the underclassmen have been around the pool longer than their grade designation may suggest, which is a source of optimism for Anderson.
“(Colin Millage) has been around it for a long time and knows what it’s all about, and he’s a pretty decent swimmer, too,” said Anderson of the freshman whose older sister has been a state qualifier for the Muskie girls.
At last season’s district meet, the Muskies took fifth with 202 team points, well behind Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Pleasant Valley’s winning score of 460 but ahead of the other MAC opponent at the regional, Clinton, who took last with 75 points while hosting the event.
There, Dahlke took seventh in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:52.05, the same race McCarter took 13th (1:59.24).
Dahlke also displayed some versatility, taking eighth in the 500 free (5:02.94).
As for the state-qualifying Muskie relays at the district meet, the 200 free relay took third (1:31.93) and the 400 free relay fourth (3:24.59).
“Regardless of how the year plays out, and once the season is done and over, I really hope all the seniors will have left a meaningful impact on the team,” Kilburn said. “Coming into this season, we have the confidence and drive to see what the team can do.”