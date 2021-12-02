Muskies' depth a source of optimism ahead of new season

The Muskies, however, may find some strength in numbers as a season goes along, as head coach Judd Anderson has a roster over 20 strong, with nearly half of that freshmen or sophomores.

“Judd is everything for us,” Kilburn said of Anderson, who enters his 58th season as Muskie boys head coach. “He works so hard and does everything he can to make sure we come out of the pool every day learning something, whether it be something about ourselves or our technique. He makes us think about what our potential is.”

“Judd’s more of a life coach,” said McCarter. “He’s pushed me to change my thinking and better myself in certain ways, (and) he does it while making an even bigger impression on us outside the pool.”

Some of the underclassmen have been around the pool longer than their grade designation may suggest, which is a source of optimism for Anderson.

“(Colin Millage) has been around it for a long time and knows what it’s all about, and he’s a pretty decent swimmer, too,” said Anderson of the freshman whose older sister has been a state qualifier for the Muskie girls.