Muskies' depth produces win in the pool against North

The depth of the Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team was on full display at Carver Pool inside MHS Tuesday night against Davenport North.
After the Muskies competed in the Burlington Invitational over the weekend, several key members either swam in the junior varsity portion against North or had the night off.
Muscatine still beat the Wildcats, 122 to 48.
The Muskies won 10 of 12 events and placed two of the top three spots in eight of those. Half of those eight were events in which Muscatine finished in each of the top three places.
All three relays were won by Muscatine teams, each of which featured Ella Boyer.
Boyer anchored the 200 medley relay to a win in 2:25.70. That team also included Sofia Moench as well as Clare and Cadee Oldfield.
Freshmen Ella and Ava Boyer and Madalyn Shippee teamed with junior Vanessa Calderon to win the 200 freestyle relay in just under two minutes.
In the closing event, the 400 freestyle relay, the Muskies took the top three spots, winning with a team of Ella Boyer, Isabel Simpson, Araunah Morter and Cadee Oldfield (4:52.69).
Although head coach Judd Anderson made the decision not to swim a few varsity contributors who are otherwise mainstays in the lineup, there were still ample options to go with among the 35 on the roster.
"With the kids that swam down in Burlington swimming JV (tonight), they were a little easier to match up," Anderson said.
Simpson, a sophomore, won the 200 freestyle in 2:25.89 and took second in the 100 backstroke (1:15.21), which was won by the sophomore Moench in a time of 1:10.81.
Moench won three events on the night, also finishing atop the field in the 500 freestyle, the first of a trio of Muskies to finish first though third in the race. Moench's time of 6:10.06 was the winner with Madison Young (6:51.7) and Cadee Oldfield (7:03.40) second and third.
Calderon won the 100 freestyle, blowing out the competition by swimming a 1:01.51. North's Cam Thomas took second (1:13.24).
"I think it's good for us (to do different events)," Calderon said. "It gives us an opportunity to try and see what fits us best and see what we're good at ... We tell each other we're racing against the clock instead of against each other. Just do our best and try to improve on that.
"(For the relays) we're trying to mix and match and see what's best. I think we're doing pretty well."
Besides the 400 free relay and the 500 free, Muscatine took the top three places in the 200 medley and 100 butterfly, too.
Sophomore Sarah Butzen won the 200 medley in 2:40.97 with Ava Boyer (2:43.51) and Aubrey Sneddon (2:49.08) right behind.
The 100 butterfly went to Ava Boyer (1:13.84). She was followed in second by Butzen (1:15.82) and Sneddon (1:16.83) in third.
The strength of the Muskies' freshman and sophomore class showed against North.
"(Our underclassmen) contribute a lot to the team," said Calderon.
Furthermore, only two divers competed in the diving competition, both Muskies.
Zara Stoltzfus won with a score of 115 and Shelby Solberg took second with a score of 112.70. Both are freshmen.
"We had some fairly decent times tonight," said Anderson. "I'll probably have to stay up late tonight to figure it out, who did their best times of the year, career, that type of thing. That's what it's all about ... We still need to figure out who's on relays when it comes to (competitions later on)."
Muscatine's next competition comes at Pleasant Valley in a dual against the Spartans on Oct. 5.
Muscatine 122, Davenport North 48
200 medley relay -- 1. Musc. B (C. Oldfield, C. Oldfield, S. Moench, E. Boyer) 2:42.82; 2. North (M. Alger, J. Jorgensen, C. Reed, A. Hayden) 2:33.77, 3. North (B. Lochner, A. Reich, C. Thomas, A. Barnett) 2:42.83
200 free -- 1. Isabel Simpson MUS (2:25.89), 2. Madison Young MUS (2:34.89), 3. Brooke Lochner MUS (2:38.80)
200 IM -- 1. Sarah Butzen MUS (2:40.97), 2. Ava Boyer MUS (2:42.51), 3. Aubrey Sneddon MUS (2:49.08)
50 free -- 1. AJ Hayden NORTH (30.03), 2. Jayde Jorgensen NORTH (30.23), 3. Clare Oldfield MUS (31.83)
Diving -- 1. Zara Stoltzfus MUS (115.00), 2. Shelby Solberg MUS (112.70)
100 butterfly -- 1. Ava Boyer MUS (1:13.84), 2. Sarah Butzen MUS (1:15.82), 3. Aubrey Sneddon MUS (1:16.83)
100 freestyle -- 1. Vanessa Calderon MUS (1:01.51), 2. Cam Thomas NORTH (1:13.24), 3. Clare Oldfield MUS (1:14.01)
500 free -- 1. Sofia Moench MUS (6:10.06), 2. Madison Young MUS (6.51.79), 3. Cadee Oldfield MUS (7:03.40)
200 free relay -- 1. MUS (A. Boyer, V. Calderon, E. Boyer, M. Shippee) 1:59.39, 2. North (C. Thomas, J. Jorgensen, M. Alger, A. Hayden) 2:11.33, 3. MUS (M. Young, S. Butzen, L. Engel, C. Oldfield) 2:12.17
100 backstroke -- 1. Sofia Moench MUS (1:10.81), 2. Isabel Simpson MUS (1:15.21), 3. Cam Thomas NORTH (1:26.18)
100 breaststroke — 1. Jayde Jorgensen NORTH (1:27.52), 2. Vanessa Calderon MUS (1:30.22), 3. Cadee Oldfield MUS (1:38.21)
400 free relay — 1. MUS (I. Simpson, E. Boyer, A. Morter, C. Oldfield) 4:52.69, 2. MUS (S. Moench, A. Boyer, M. Young, H. Ferrell) 5:02.71, 3. MUS (A. Sneddon, L. Engel, A. Boyer, N. McCleary) 5:20.77