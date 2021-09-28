Muskies' depth produces win in the pool against North

"With the kids that swam down in Burlington swimming JV (tonight), they were a little easier to match up," Anderson said.

Simpson, a sophomore, won the 200 freestyle in 2:25.89 and took second in the 100 backstroke (1:15.21), which was won by the sophomore Moench in a time of 1:10.81.

Moench won three events on the night, also finishing atop the field in the 500 freestyle, the first of a trio of Muskies to finish first though third in the race. Moench's time of 6:10.06 was the winner with Madison Young (6:51.7) and Cadee Oldfield (7:03.40) second and third.

Calderon won the 100 freestyle, blowing out the competition by swimming a 1:01.51. North's Cam Thomas took second (1:13.24).

"I think it's good for us (to do different events)," Calderon said. "It gives us an opportunity to try and see what fits us best and see what we're good at ... We tell each other we're racing against the clock instead of against each other. Just do our best and try to improve on that.

"(For the relays) we're trying to mix and match and see what's best. I think we're doing pretty well."

Besides the 400 free relay and the 500 free, Muscatine took the top three places in the 200 medley and 100 butterfly, too.