Muskies downed by Knights but beat Central at MAC triangular

While the Muscatine High School wrestling team took care of business against the Davenport Central Blue Devils, its other opponent on Thursday night, the Assumption Knights lived up to its billing.
Assumption, ranked as Class 2A's seventh-best dual team by IAwrestle, took down both teams during the Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular at Muscatine High School, beating Muscatine 48-21 and Central 64-15.
"We saw some things in the lineup that we thought we might be able to take advantage of," said Mauck. "We knew it was a risk but we wanted to put ourselves in the best possible situation to win. We went in thinking we needed to win the matches we were supposed to by pin and not lose any by pin.
"Hats off to Assumption, they're a really good team. They're well-balanced and they come at you all the time."
The Muskies earned a split for the night, however, by defeating the Blue Devils 46-25.
Muscatine notched a handful of pin falls against Central. Those came from Calin Duggan at the 120-pound weight class, Lincoln Brookhart at 132, Mason Crabtree (145), Kaden Fisher (182) and Evan Franke (220)
"A lot of guys like Calin, Lincoln and Gavin (McLeod) have been putting the work in," Franke said. "As well as some of the (other underclassmen). A lot of the offseason work is starting to pay off."
"Evan's confidence is growing every day," said Mauck, the first-year Muskie coach.
Of those, only Duggan's match against Ricardo Flores lasted longer than one period. The 120-pound bout nearly went the full six minutes, though Duggan (4-6) got Flores on his back for the pin five minutes and 44 seconds into the match.
At 152, Connor Beck (11-7) went for a 13-3 major decision over the Blue Devils' Jake Jantzi.
One of the most competitive matches of the night came at 182, where the six-minutes of regulation weren't enough to decide things between Muscatine's Nathan Beatty and Central's Cortez Goodwin.
The sides were tied at three when the third period ended. Over the one minute first overtime and two thirty second periods to follow saw each side record an escape point, leaving them knocked at four, Goodwin took a 5-4 decision via ride out.
The Muskies had less success against Assumption.
Mauck's plan to put his best lineup to counter the Assumption, which has five ranked wrestlers, revolved around several of his upper weights moving up a class.
The change had success at 195, where the senior Beatty was able to get a 4-0 decision over the Knights' Rhett Schaeffer.
At heavyweight, Assumption's Joe Turner got a win over Franke by a 7-2 score.
Though it was a tall task for Franke (13-3) — as well as senior Kaden Fisher, who wrestled up from 195 to 220 and sophomore Ty Cozad, who saw his first match at the varsity level at 182 — as the senior Beatty (8-6) was the only Muskie to win at weight class above 152 against the Knights.
"Our goal was to fight for the win (against Assumption), and that was what was best for the team," Franke said. "I was more than willing to take one for the team there, I was looking to still get the win there, but I didn't come with any ... I'm even undersized at 220, so it gave me a chance to work some shots against bigger opponents."
Muscatine will have a short rest, as the team is back at it on Friday with a two-day tournament at Fort Madison on Friday and Saturday.
"Tonight was a big challenge for them," Mauck said. "Especially when we throw Ty out there for his first varsity match (against Assumption's John Argo, ranked 11th in Class 2A), a kid who has a long lineage of wrestling in his blood. But I thought they handled it well, they rose to the challenge, we just couldn't get the points we needed to get."
"A lot of our younger guys are asking what they need to do to get better ... It doesn't get them any better to sit them on the bench. Our philosophy is that we'll wrestle anyone, anytime, anywhere, and we may not win, but we'll give you our maximum effort every time."
Assumption 48, Muscatine 21
106 - Peyton Pilgrim (AHS) pins Connor Eads 1:11, 113 - Jacob Maes (AHS) forfeit, 120 - Calin Duggan (MUS) forfeit, 126 - Derrick Bass (AHS) tech fall Gavin McLeod 17-2 (1:53), 132 - Lincoln Brookhart (MUS) pins Mikey Kersten 3:30. 138 - Kaleb Kreinbring (AHS) dec Neco Arceo 8-2, 145 - Michael Macias (AHS) pins Mason Crabtree 0:50, 152 - Connor Beck (MUS) pins Cole Harland 1:29, 160 - Colton Pilgrim (AHS) dec Jared Lopez 4-0, 170 - Chase Diaz (AHS) pins Jett Fridley 3:49, 182 - John Argo (AHS) major dec Ty Cozad 16-7, 195 - Nathan Beatty (MUS) dec Rhett Schaeffer 4-0, 220 - Aiden Morgan (AHS) pins Kaden Fisher 0:21, 285 - Joe Turner (AHS) dec Evan Franke 7-2
Assumption 64, Davenport Central 15
106 - Peyton Pilgrim (AHS) pins Josh Hernandez 0:47, 113 - Jacob Maes (AHS) forfeit, 120 - Ashton Westerfield (DC) forfeit, 126 - Derrick Bass (AHS) forfeit, 132 - Mikey Kersten (AHS) pins Collin Frost 1:24, 138 - Kaleb Kreinbring (AHS) forfeit, 145 - Michael Macias (AHS) forfeit, 152 - Jake Jantzi (DC) pins Cole Harlan 3:59, 160 - Colton Pilgrim (AHS) pins Charlie Ebeling 3:24, 170 - Chase Diaz (AHS) forfeit, 182 - John Argo (AHS) major dec Cortez Goodwin 9-0, 195 - Alonzo Duarte (DC) dec Rhett Schaeffer 7-3, 220 - Aiden Morgan (AHS) forfeit, 285 - Joe Turner (AHS) pins Reyes Lira 4:48
Muscatine 46, Davenport Central 25
106 - Josh Hernandez (DC) major dec Connor Eads 25-12, 113 - Courben Session (DC) forfeit, 120 - Calin Duggan (MUS) pins Ricardo Flores 5:44, 126 - Ashton Westerfield (DC) pins Gavin McLeod 0:48, 132 - Lincoln Brookhart (MUS) pins Collin Frost 0:56, 138 - Nico Areco (MUS) forfeit, 145 - Mason Crabtree (MUS) pins Dylan Bowles 0:29, 152 - Connor Beck (MUS) major dec Jake Jantzi 13-3, 160 - Charles Ebeling (DC) dec Jared Lopez 5-3, 170 - Jett Fridley (MUS) forfeit, 182 - Cortez Goodwin (DC) dec Nathan Beatty 5-4 (ride out after 2 OT), 195 - Kaden Fisher (MUS) pins Alonza Duarte 1:21, 220 - Evan Franke (MUS) pins Connor Jones 0:31, 285 - Reyes Lira dec Brock Garrison 6-3