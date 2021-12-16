Muskies downed by Knights but beat Central at MAC triangular

At heavyweight, Assumption's Joe Turner got a win over Franke by a 7-2 score.

Though it was a tall task for Franke (13-3) — as well as senior Kaden Fisher, who wrestled up from 195 to 220 and sophomore Ty Cozad, who saw his first match at the varsity level at 182 — as the senior Beatty (8-6) was the only Muskie to win at weight class above 152 against the Knights.

"Our goal was to fight for the win (against Assumption), and that was what was best for the team," Franke said. "I was more than willing to take one for the team there, I was looking to still get the win there, but I didn't come with any ... I'm even undersized at 220, so it gave me a chance to work some shots against bigger opponents."

Muscatine will have a short rest, as the team is back at it on Friday with a two-day tournament at Fort Madison on Friday and Saturday.

"Tonight was a big challenge for them," Mauck said. "Especially when we throw Ty out there for his first varsity match (against Assumption's John Argo, ranked 11th in Class 2A), a kid who has a long lineage of wrestling in his blood. But I thought they handled it well, they rose to the challenge, we just couldn't get the points we needed to get."