Muskies' early lead doesn't stick in lopsided loss to Hempstead

DUBUQUE — A promising start quickly turned into more of the same.
The Muscatine High School football team grabbed its first lead of the season on a splendid pitch and catch from Landon Battey to Darnell Thompson on the Muskies’ third play from scrimmage from over 40 yards out to put the Muskies up 7-0 against Dubuque Hempstead Friday night after the Sophia Thomas point after attempt was true.
Signs of trouble came on the ensuing kickoff, however, when Hempstead’s Dontrell Harris returned it 90 yards for a Mustang touchdown to tie the score at 7 apiece, and Hempstead would wind up cruising to a 55-14 win in Dubuque in Class 5A Group 3 play.
"We had positive yards and a score on our first drive for once, but turn around and miss tackles," said Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins. "Guy were out of their assignments ... when you're going up against a team that have not just (Harris) but two talented returners, you can't make those mistakes."
Thompson and Battey would connect again in the third for another Muscatine (0-6) passing score from over 40 yards out, but that wasn't nearly enough to keep pace with a speedy Mustang offense. That score made it 48-14 in favor of Hempstead (3-3).
Hempstead quarterback Noah Pettinger ran for 65 yards on 11 carries and threw for 142 more on 19 passing attempts, (nine completions) and was intercepted once by Muscatine's Paul Henry. Pettinger's 19-yard scoring strike to Jayden Siegert was part of a 21-point opening quarter for the Mustangs.
Harris reached the end zone again in the second quarter, returning one of three Hempstead interceptions all the way for a 34-yard score.
Luc Montocchio and Kyrie Tate would also add rushing scores for Hempstead before the night was finished.
Montocchio, also the Mustangs kicker, finished with 13 points with the touchdown and finishing 7-for-7 on extra point tries while going for 36 yards on four carries.
Sophomore running back Ty Cozad finished with 89 yards on 14 carries after breaking the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career last Friday against Cedar Falls.
Battey threw for 133 yards but completed 10 of 28 passes with the three interceptions, two of which went for touchdowns the other way. After Harris' return just before half, Lane Wels took another Muskie pass the other way for the first score of the second half.
"Landon was pretty beat up after last game (a 42-7 loss to Cedar Falls)," Hawkins said. "So he was limited in practice, that led to some rust tonight. But if a couple plays go differently who knows? I think we were better than what that score was.
"We need to adapt, learn from our mistakes and have that desire to want to get better. The thing about losing is that it exposes a lot of things. But we need to respond, stay together and keep working."
The Muskies are back at Dalzell Field next Friday for Dubuque Senior High School.
"It's a long season," Hawkins said. "We play competitive teams every week. We've had a lot of injuries, we lost a couple guys tonight, guys have to practice in new positions so there's a new learning curve there. It's a step forward and one or two backward.
"But we're starting to see more and more guys sell out and compete. That's what we have to try and build off of before we turn around and come back up here next week ... We can't hang our head. Losing football games won't be the biggest adversity these guys are going to have to face in their lives. But now it's about how we respond."
Dubuque Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14
DH;21;14;13;7;--;55
MUS;7;0;7;0;--;7
Scoring plays
First quarter
MUS --Darnell Thompson 41 pass from Landon Battey (Sophia Thomas kick good) 10:21
DH -- Dontrell Harris 90 kick return (Luc Montocchio kick good) 10:10
DH -- Jayden Siegert 16 pass from Noah Pettinger (Montocchio kick good) 8:10
DH -- Pettinger 10 run (Montocchio kick good) 5:13
Second quarter
DH -- Montocchio 3 run (Montocchio kick good) 5:07
DH -- Harris 34 interception return (Montocchio kick good) 0:25
Third quarter
DH -- Lane Wels 16 interception return (Pettinger pass fails) 10:23
DH -- Kyrie Tate 1 run (Montocchio kick good) 5:21
MUS -- Darnell Thompson 41 pass from Landon Battey (Montocchio kick good) 1:34
Fourth quarter
DH -- Jayden Siegert 20 pass from Tyler Freiberger (Montocchio kick good) 11:49
Team stats
;;DH;MUS
First downs;21;11
Rushes-yards;36-199;23-117
Passing yards;188;133
Total yards;387;250
Comp-Att-Int;13-26-1;10-28-3
Punts-avg;1-46;6-33
Fumbles-lost;1-1;3-0
Penalties-yards;6-50;4-20
Individual stats
Rushing
DH -- Pettinger 11-65, Montocchio 4-36, Tate 7-24, Brayden Stender 4-28, Bryar Blean 5-24, Harris 1-0, Tyler Freiburger 2-14, Lucas Tsacudakis 1-4, Andrew Tharp 1-4
Muscatine -- Ty Cozad 14-89, Paul Henry 4-11, Mason Crabtree 1-3, Battey 2-6, Nolan Recker 2-8
Passing
DH -- Pettinger 9-19-142, Freiberger 4-7-46
Muscatine -- Landon Battey 10-28-133
Receiving
DH -- Charlie Besler 4-98, Siegert 3-42, Luke Odefey 2-32, Jase Runde 1-6, Tate 2-4, Blean 1-6
Muscatine -- Thompson 3-88, Henry 3-25, Recker 2-22, Cozad 2-(-2)
Fresh/soph: Hempstead 21, Muscatine 12