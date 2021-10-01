Muskies' early lead doesn't stick in lopsided loss to Hempstead

Harris reached the end zone again in the second quarter, returning one of three Hempstead interceptions all the way for a 34-yard score.

Luc Montocchio and Kyrie Tate would also add rushing scores for Hempstead before the night was finished.

Montocchio, also the Mustangs kicker, finished with 13 points with the touchdown and finishing 7-for-7 on extra point tries while going for 36 yards on four carries.

Sophomore running back Ty Cozad finished with 89 yards on 14 carries after breaking the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career last Friday against Cedar Falls.

Battey threw for 133 yards but completed 10 of 28 passes with the three interceptions, two of which went for touchdowns the other way. After Harris' return just before half, Lane Wels took another Muskie pass the other way for the first score of the second half.

"Landon was pretty beat up after last game (a 42-7 loss to Cedar Falls)," Hawkins said. "So he was limited in practice, that led to some rust tonight. But if a couple plays go differently who knows? I think we were better than what that score was.