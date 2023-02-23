WATERLOO — The Muscatine High School boys' bowling team had its season end in the state quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at Cadillac Lanes.

With the competition pushed back a day because of weather, Muscatine was the fifth seed after 10 Baker games with a 2,080 total. In that stretch, the Muskies recorded a high game of 248 along with two other games over 220.

In the eight-team bracket format, Muscatine fell to Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the best-of-five series 3-1.

Muscatine took the opening game 248-195, but Jefferson responded with three straight victories — 211-184, 231-185 and 206-150.

Top seed Waterloo West went on to beat Jefferson in the semifinals and then outlasted Mississippi Athletic Conference member Davenport North in five games in the championship match.

Muscatine had four seniors on its roster this season in Zach Stoltzfus, Kaden Staley, Gavin Bryden and Wyatt Dengler.