Muskies find victory in season finale against West

Cozad's first capped off a drive that belonged to him.

Starting from the Muscatine 37-yard line, Muscatine needed only five plays to score, with a Recker gain of six the only other yardage gained by a Muskie other than the sophomore running back.

Recker, a prospect Division I recruit, has been a staple for the Muskies the past two seasons.

"This means everything to me," said Recker. "Coming together at the end to finish my career like this ... just a great feeling to have.

"I wasn't the best player coming in as a freshman, but my coaches and teammates have pushed me everyday to be the player that I am today ... From start to finish, it was a battle tonight."

Though he was utilized less than usual against West (1-7), the senior was grateful to go out in victory.

The Falcons did grab the lead early in the second quarter, when Hansen connected with Jordan White for a three-yard passing score early in the second to put West up 8-7 after the two-point try was good.

Tucker Avis added a second West touchdown in the third, bruising his way for a 10-yard rushing score.

But, as it did all night, Muscatine had answers, including through the passing game.