Muskies find victory in season finale against West

With a 24-18 win over Davenport West to end the season, the Muscatine High School football team was able to avoid a winless season, build some positive momentum heading into the future, and send its senior class out in style.
"(Our senior class) is an outstanding group of kids," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said. "They're going to be missed."
Ty Cozad, who missed last week due to injury, rushed 22 times for just north of 150 yards and two touchdowns in the victory Friday night at MHS versus the Falcons.
"To send the seniors out like that and to be able to build some chemistry into next season, it felt great," said Cozad, a sophomore. "Those of us coming back just need to keep working, we know what we can accomplish."
The Muskie running back's second score came from 19 yards out on the second play from scrimmage out of the halftime break, and put him at 100 yards on the night.
But it was what happened immediately before the teams went into the locker rooms for the intermission that played a big role in setting it up.
Immediately before the break, West quarterback Brady Hansen was intercepted by junior Zander Dayton, and in the aftermath, the Falcons were called for a personal foul after the play, which also came after time expired.
Paul Henry had the first Muskie pick.
Thus, Muscatine opted to have the penalty enforced on the kickoff to start the third. Which led head coach DJ Hawkins to call for an onside kick that ended up being recovered by Muskie senior Mason Crabtree.
"When I saw (Mason) come down with it, it was the best feeling," said Muskie senior Nolan Recker.
"When we got (the onside), I was like 'Oh, we have to punch this in now,'" Cozad said. "We had to get a score there and we did. A big momentum shift."
Crabtree, a senior, ended with 23 yards rushing, but was instrumental in the stout effort by the Muskie defense, which allowed West to gain 349 total yards, but created turnovers and had a critical stop on fourth down early in the contest with Muscatine leading 7-0 and the Falcons barely a yard away from the end zone.
Muscatine finished with 328 total yards offensively.
Crabtree also started the scoring, stretching across the goal line from three yards out on the opening possession of the game. That would set up the first up three extra points by senior kicker Sophia Thomas, who would add a 22-yard field goal in the fourth.
When the Muscatine (1-7) offense came back out onto the field, Cozad bulldozed up the middle for a gain of eight before busting loose for the score.
Cozad's first capped off a drive that belonged to him.
Starting from the Muscatine 37-yard line, Muscatine needed only five plays to score, with a Recker gain of six the only other yardage gained by a Muskie other than the sophomore running back.
Recker, a prospect Division I recruit, has been a staple for the Muskies the past two seasons.
"This means everything to me," said Recker. "Coming together at the end to finish my career like this ... just a great feeling to have.
"I wasn't the best player coming in as a freshman, but my coaches and teammates have pushed me everyday to be the player that I am today ... From start to finish, it was a battle tonight."
Though he was utilized less than usual against West (1-7), the senior was grateful to go out in victory.
The Falcons did grab the lead early in the second quarter, when Hansen connected with Jordan White for a three-yard passing score early in the second to put West up 8-7 after the two-point try was good.
Tucker Avis added a second West touchdown in the third, bruising his way for a 10-yard rushing score.
But, as it did all night, Muscatine had answers, including through the passing game.
Though Landon Battey completed just 2 of 5 passes, a 63-yarder to Darnell Thompson on 3rd and 9 inside their own 30 extended the drive and set up the Thomas field goal. Thompson also saw time behind center, gathering most of his 71 rushing yards taking snaps.
"Landon was coming off of injury, Darnell brings some different things to the table, so to have them both work effectively, then being able to mix Ty in, it was nice to have different options," Hawkins said. "Then we could line Darnell up at receiver and give (West) a bunch of different looks."
Trailing 24-15, the Falcons opted for short Caleb Hass field goal to make it one-score game instead of going for it on fourth and short in the red zone.
That led to West needing an onside kick of its own, which was recovered by the Muskies and put the home team in a position to end the season in victory formation.
Muscatine has won the eight meetings between the two sides.
"We wanted to get the win tonight," Hawkins said. "We made it interesting at the end. But our guys stepped up, made plays when they needed to, finish the game out, and we got to close it out.
"That's what I wanted for those outgoing seniors that battled through a very mentally and physically challenging season."
Muscatine 24, Davenport West 18
WEST;0;8;7;3;--;18
MUS;7;7;73;--;24
Scoring plays
First quarter
M -- Mason Crabtree 3 run (Sophia Thomas kick good) 8:02
Second quarter
W -- Brady Hansen 3 pass to Jordan White (2-point good) 11:50
M -- Ty Cozad 15 run (Thomas kick good) 9:50
Third quarter
M -- Cozad 19 run (Thomas kick good) 11:28
W -- Tucker Avis 10 run (Caleb Hass kick good) 2:39
Fourth quarter
M -- Thomas 22 field goal good 11:53
W -- Hass 23 field goal good 1:08
Team stats
;;W;M
First downs;21;15
Rushes-yards;34-160;41-255
Passing yards;189;73
Total yards;349;328
Comp-Att-Int;13-22-2;2-5-0
Punts-avg;2-34;4-32
Fumbles-lost;3-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;11-100;12-105
Individual stats
Rushing
W -- Tucker Avis 16-113, Michael Ray 6-27, Brady Hansen 9-16, Dalton Thompson 2-5
M -- Ty Cozad 22-151, Darnell Thompson 10-71, Mason Crabtree 8-23, Nolan Recker 2-10, Paul Henry 1-2
Passing
W -- Brady Hansen 13-22-189
M -- Landon Battey 2-5-73
Receiving