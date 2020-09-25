Muskies finish 6th at MAC boys golf meet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Led by Doug Custis, the Muscatine High School boys golf team finished in sixth place at the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys golf tournament at Valley Oaks Golf Club in Clinton on Friday.

Custis carded a front-9 39 and brought it home with a 44 for an 83 to lead the Muskies, who finished with a 369 team score to place behind runaway winner Pleasant Valley (300), Davenport Assumption (330), North Scott (342), Central DeWitt (357) and Bettendorf (368) in the 10-team event. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s tourney was turned into a one-day event and moved to Clinton when it was not able to be held at The Dunes in Kewanee, Ill., where it usually a two-day affair.

“It was a lot of the same old stuff (today), we left a lot of strokes out on the golf course,” said Muscatine coach Scott Schultz. “But when I'm able to get with each of the boys ... going over with them what they want to do, how they want to do it, it's amazing the results you see, in a positive way.”

In addition to Custis, Muscatine’s other scoring golfers were Michael Henderson (47-43—90), Josh Dieckman (47-48—95) and Mason Cunningham (47-54—101).