Muskies finish 6th at MAC boys golf meet

Led by Doug Custis, the Muscatine High School boys golf team finished in sixth place at the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys golf tournament at Valley Oaks Golf Club in Clinton on Friday.
Custis carded a front-9 39 and brought it home with a 44 for an 83 to lead the Muskies, who finished with a 369 team score to place behind runaway winner Pleasant Valley (300), Davenport Assumption (330), North Scott (342), Central DeWitt (357) and Bettendorf (368) in the 10-team event. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s tourney was turned into a one-day event and moved to Clinton when it was not able to be held at The Dunes in Kewanee, Ill., where it usually a two-day affair.
“It was a lot of the same old stuff (today), we left a lot of strokes out on the golf course,” said Muscatine coach Scott Schultz. “But when I'm able to get with each of the boys ... going over with them what they want to do, how they want to do it, it's amazing the results you see, in a positive way.”
In addition to Custis, Muscatine’s other scoring golfers were Michael Henderson (47-43—90), Josh Dieckman (47-48—95) and Mason Cunningham (47-54—101).
"We saw the value of one stroke, we lost to Bettendorf by one, and then Central DeWitt was up next,” said Schultz. "... But we had a decent week of practice and we had a lot of good thoughts in our head about how we want to play. I don't think we lived up to our expectations, but we're a young team that's still improving. We'll see if we can catch some lightning in a bottle coming up a districts."
Pleasant Valley dominated the top of the leaderboard, not only winning the team title, but also landing four players among the top six. Jack Roemer (37-36—73) earned medalist honors at the par-72 facility.
Football
Louisa-Muscatine 43, Van Buren County 12: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons erupted for their highest point production of the season in Friday’s lopsided victory in the Warriors’ homecoming contest.
The Falcons, led by Hayden Calvelage’s three first-half touchdowns, won their first game of the season in the Class 1A District 6 matchup.
The Falcons got off to a fast start when Calvelage broke through a pile for a 75-yard scoring jaunt on the first play from scrimmage as the visitors went up 8-0. Calvelage again scored to give L-M a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
L-M (1-4, 1-0) led the Warriors (1-3, 0-3) 22-12 at halftime as they logged their fifth straight victory in the series.
Van Buren County has given up 132 points in its last three games.
Cascade 34, Wilton 6: The Wilton Beavers dropped their fourth straight game, falling on the road to the 3-2 Cascade Cougars.
The Cougars took advantage of some early Beavers mistakes to go up 21-0 at halftime.
Wilton (1-4) got on the scoreboard on Jackson Hull’s 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter before the Cougars, who rushed for 368 yards, tacked on two more scores to secure the victory.
Aidan Wall completed 16 of 28 passes for 151 yards for the Beavers as he took over for Caleb Sawvell (7-9, 38 yards) at quarterback. The Beavers only had 53 yards rushing in the game.
Jack Menster (20 carries, 225 yards rushing) had three rushing touchdowns for the Cougars and Justin Roling threw two TD tosses among his seven completions.
Beckman 24, Durant 17: The Durant Wildcats gave up 10 fourth-quarter points and suffered their first loss of the season as hosting Beckman rallied for the victory.
Durant (3-1) trailed 14-9 at halftime, but took a 17-14 lead in the third quarter.
The 3-1 Trailblazers, who totaled 384 yards offense, won their third straight after dropping their season opener.
Camanche 20, West Liberty 0: The Camanche Indians came up with the big Class 2A District 5 road victory between teams that came into the game with 3-1 records. Camanche scored on a Cade Everson punt return with 8:48 left in the second quarter to forge a 13-0 halftime lead.
