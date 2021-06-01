Muskies flex their muscles in sweep over Spartans

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Muscatine High School's softball team hit 10 home runs all of last season.
The Muskies blasted seven in about a four-hour span Tuesday night in a 6-1 and 10-4 Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of Class 5A ninth-ranked Pleasant Valley at the PV Complex.
Senior Avarie Eagle smacked one in each game while Bree Seaman, Kaylynn Salyars, Becca Haag, Brylee Seaman and Olivia Harmon also went deep for the Muskies in the twinbill.
"Some of it with the school year being shut down by the pandemic (last year), the kids did not have the weightlifting through the school year," Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. "So a lot of it was done on their own and it’s not the same when you have a strength and conditioning coach. This year, the kids have worked really hard in the weight room and I think it definitely showed tonight.”
Eagle, in her first season with the Muskies after playing travel softball the past few seasons, was instrumental in both wins.
The first baseman knocked in three runs in the opener and hit a three-run homer in the opening inning of Game 2.
“I don’t think anybody is trying to hit home runs, but when I made contact, I was pretty sure (the hits) were gone," Eagle said. "We are just focusing on hitting the ball hard and stringing hits together. I think everyone did a great job with that tonight.”
Rylie Moss and Eagle had RBIs to put second-ranked Muscatine (4-0, 2-0) in front 2-0 early in the opener. Bree Seaman and Salyars followed with home runs to make the margin 4-0.
It was enough for Bree Seaman, who picked up the win in the circle. The Spartans' only run of the opener came off a Muscatine error.
In Game 2, Muscatine erupted for four early runs behind Eagle's second homer of the night and a solo shot from Haag.
Brylee Seaman followed with a three-run long ball in the third and added a two-run double later in the game.
Muscatine led 7-0 at one point before PV responded with a four-run third inning. Kaitlyn Drish highlighted it with a three-run homer.
Still, the Spartans wouldn't get any closer.
Maura Chalupa went the distance to pick up the pitching win.
Muscatine turns around and plays fellow MAC favorite and Class 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption in its home opener Thursday night at Kent-Stein Park. First pitch of the doubleheader is slated for 5 p.m.