Muskies flex their muscles in sweep over Spartans

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Muscatine High School's softball team hit 10 home runs all of last season.

The Muskies blasted seven in about a four-hour span Tuesday night in a 6-1 and 10-4 Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of Class 5A ninth-ranked Pleasant Valley at the PV Complex.

Senior Avarie Eagle smacked one in each game while Bree Seaman, Kaylynn Salyars, Becca Haag, Brylee Seaman and Olivia Harmon also went deep for the Muskies in the twinbill.

"Some of it with the school year being shut down by the pandemic (last year), the kids did not have the weightlifting through the school year," Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. "So a lot of it was done on their own and it’s not the same when you have a strength and conditioning coach. This year, the kids have worked really hard in the weight room and I think it definitely showed tonight.”

Eagle, in her first season with the Muskies after playing travel softball the past few seasons, was instrumental in both wins.

The first baseman knocked in three runs in the opener and hit a three-run homer in the opening inning of Game 2.