This week has been about developing more grit for the Muscatine football team.
After losing a 28-10 contest to Linn-Mar in their final home game of the regular season last Friday, the Muskies (4-3, 1-2) will try to snap a two-game skid and get back to .500 in district play at 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa City West (6-1, 3-0).
"Our kids have done a good job of responding, being resilient," Muscatine coach Jake Mueller said. "A big thing we talked about on Monday after our book study was we need to have more grit, fight through some things, and I think the kids took that to heart.
"We've seen a couple good days in a row of practice, good attitude, good enthusiasm. I'm excited to see us play on Friday night."
After collecting 167 yards of total offense in a game that featured two weather delays totaling more than three hours last week, the Muskies face another tough test offensively against the Trojans.
While Muscatine is third in Class 4A District 4 with 2,162 total yards and boasts the second-leading passer in Carson Orr (1,091 yards), leading rusher in Tim Nimely (1,024 yards) and second-leading receiver in Eli Gaye (641 yards), Iowa City West is holding opponents to 203.3 yards and 9.9 points per game this season.
"Defensively, they just really get after it," Mueller said of the Trojans. "Their front seven is tremendous. Their nose tackle (Landon Green) is the best I've seen all season, and they're just very physical and fast. We know we got a challenge in front of us, but we're working hard and we expect to play well on Friday."
The Trojans have been every bit as good on offense as defense this year. Their 350.6 yards per game are the most in the district, and they're scoring 30 points per game.
Iowa City West's Marcus Morgan is a dual-threat quarterback who has passed for 915 yards, six touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 140 yards. His top receiver is Jalen Gaudet, who has 26 receptions for 673 yards and seven touchdowns.
"I think we got to be more physical on offense, defense and special teams," Mueller said. "We just got to be tougher and we got to win one-on-one battles all night long. That's what it's going to come down to is winning our one-on-one matchups, and we've got to do that."
Despite being in a tie for fourth in the district, a postseason berth is still within reach for the Muskies, who are No. 16 in the RPI rankings in 4A.
"Anything we want, we got to win this week," Mueller said. "Anything that's out in front of us, any goal we want, we got to win this week. We know this is huge for us, and we'll let all that stuff happen later. Winning this game on Friday night is our No. 1 priority over anything else right now, and we want to put our best foot forward. After having a good week of practice, we expect to do that."