Muskies give Assumption a handful, but fall in straight sets

Brylee Seaman ended with a Muscatine best seven kills, as she and senior Meadow Freers each had two blocks as well. Freers also added three kills and a dig. Jansen finished with six kills and five digs and a block.

Senior Carly Rolf dished out 42 assists for the Lady Knights, 12 of which were converted into Schubert kills. Schubert was especially counted on the late, as half of her kills came in the third set.

Entering Tuesday, Muscatine dropped matches against 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty and 5A No. 3 Pleasant Valley.

"We're better for it," said Bree Seaman. "We work together more. We're talking more, I think it's the matter of putting it together to get some wins ... All of our hitters are comfortable with Ashlyn now and we're a super tight team, so that helps a lot."

Muscatine (7-4, 1-3 MAC) made serious threats to take either of the last two sets after Assumption ran away with the first by building a double-digit lead out of the gate. A Muskie kill error made it 15-5 in favor of Assumption (12-3, 4-0 MAC) as the Lady Knights cruised to the first set victory.

Muscatine is on the road for its next two MAC contests. Next Tuesday, the Muskies are at Davenport Central, then at Bettendorf on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

"I'm happy with how we ended this match," Russell, the second-year Muskie coach, said. "I think this is setting up what the rest of the season will look like."

