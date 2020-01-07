Tuesday night was the Muscatine boys basketball team’s second game in as many nights. And the second game went much like the first.
Like their game Monday night against Washington, the Muskies grabbed an early lead and had the advantage after one quarter of play. However, Muscatine again failed to hang on.
Although the Muskies fell at home Tuesday night to Burlington 66-51, the game played out much closer than the final score would indicate.
That’s rarely any sort of consolation for the Muskies, though.
“Our big guys did not have a good game tonight,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “(Noah Yahn) did a nice job offensively but he gets a little tired down the stretch because we have to depend on him so much to score points.”
Unlike Monday night, Muscatine did manage to carry its lead into halftime. At the break, the Muskies were up 31-26.
Most of the offensive damage the Muskies were able to inflict early was done by Yahn, with the junior scoring 16 first-half points. Fellow juniors Waker Cler and Nick Scholz also were strong in the first half, going for seven and six, respectively.
Yahn finished the game leading all scorers with 25.
But that only left the rest of the team with two points, scored by junior Josh Dieckman, meaning the Muskies — besides Yahn, Cler and Scholz — finished the half 1-for-14 from the floor.
“We’ve been waiting for (Waker) all season long,” Windham said. “We’ve had faith in from day one to step on the court and do what he did tonight … everyone on the coaching staff thinks he can be a contributor to this program.”
“Nick has been bringing a lot of energy, that’s why we rewarded him with a start tonight.”
Muscatine (1-7, 1-5 MAC) was able to generate some decent looks on offense, but failed to get enough to go through the net. The Muskies didn’t commit a turnover in the second quarter, and only had eight for the game. But they missed shots at the hoop and were out-rebounded by a 38-28 margin.
The second half belonged to the Grayhounds, specifically, junior Hunter Johnson, who led Burlington with 19, of which 13 came after the intermission.
Junior Bradon Hale added 16 for the Grayhounds. Hale’s nine in the second quarter kept Burlington within striking distance.
The Muskies’ biggest lead of the game came in the second quarter, after a series of possessions in which Yahn got a steal on defense and hit a three on the offensive end. The next time down the floor for the Muskies, the junior made a nice spin move in the lane and converted the hoop with 1:34 before halftime to put Muscatine up six.
But the Grayhounds (3-5, 1-3 MAC) won the third quarter by a 19-8 margin, giving Burlington a 45-39 lead heading into the final frame.
Muscatine would make it a one-possession game with 4:31 remaining when Yahn made a driving basket and got fouled but failed to connect on the free throw. That left the score 51-48 in favor of the Grayhounds.
After that, Burlington went on a 15-to-3 run to close out the game.
“If you can’t put the ball in the hole with your shots, it’s tough,” said Windham. “We’re getting enough shots, we’re just not putting them in. And when you can’t put the ball in, all of the sudden your defense gets a little soft because you’re frustrated because the ball’s not going in.”
