Muskies handed third straight loss by 5A No. 2 City High

Though a second-quarter run would give the Muscatine High School girls basketball team some hope against Class 5A second-ranked Iowa City High, the Muskies weren't able to keep the momentum going.
Muscatine junior Becca Haag scored all seven of the points she scored Saturday at Muscatine High School within a two-minute span as part of a 12-7 run midway through the second period that left the Muskies within two possessions of the Little Hawks at 22-17.
City High, however, would run away with the non-conference matinee by a 66-29 final.
The Muskie run ended with about four minutes left before halftime, but from that point on, it was all City High. Muscatine (3-6) would get the deficit to 10 in the opening seconds of the second half at 29-19, but costly turnovers — of which the Muskies committed 17 for the game — turned things the other way.
"We had a possession to cut it to single digits, but we turned it over, and (City High) ended on a 37 to 10 run," said Muscatine head coach John McBride. "You can't win many games that way. We had possessions where we'd do a good job defensively, but not block out and give them more opportunities, you can't do that against a team like that.
"We ran a play out of halftime and it worked, we scored and were down 10 ... we needed a couple more possessions after that."
Junior Kelsey Joens, who's committed to play with sisters Ashley and Aubrey at Iowa State when she's done at City High, led the game with 18 points. Andie Westlake added 15 while going 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Bella Cooley (13 points) and Evlyon Richardon (12) also reached double figures.
The Little Hawks (6-0) shot 23-62 from the field as a team, and attempted all of the game's 13 free throws, making eight.
After pushing Class 3A No. 13 Davenport Assumption to the limit, but coming up short in a 41-38 loss Tuesday night, City High handed Muscatine its third straight loss after the Muskies struggled Friday night, losing to Davenport North, 62-29.
With the Muskies trailing 15-5, Haag hit two jumpers from nearly identical spots on the right wing while senior Meredith Connor hit a jumper in between the Haag scores.
After City High counted with scores, the Muskies hit consecutive threes, coming from Haag and senior Karly Ricketts, who ended with six to finish as the Muskies' second-highest scorer.
"Despite the score, I thought we played better than we did (Friday night against West)," said McBride. "Today was closer than the score made it seem. But there's just simple, little things we need to clean up. I know we can get there, we just need to stay positive."
Both Muscatine varsity teams will be in action in Mississippi Athletic Conference play at DeWitt on Tuesday for a doubleheader. The girls start the night, with game time slated for 6 p.m. at Central DeWitt High School with the boys game to follow.
Iowa City High 66, Muscatine 29
CITY HIGH (6-0) -- Kelsey Joens 6-21 2-2 18, Andie Westlake 5-11 1-2 15, Bella Cooley 6-9 1-2 13, Evlyon Richardson 4-9 2-4 12, Emmy McComas 2-3 2-2 7, Kacie Earl 0-0 1-2 1, Lauren Koch 0-2 0-0 0, Georgia Kimm 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 8-13 66.
MUSCATINE (3-6) -- Becca Haag 3-7 0-0 7, Karly Ricketts 2-6 0-0 6, Sophia Thomas 2-7 0-0 5, Jazmeriah Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Grace Bode 1-5 0-0 3, Avery Schroeder 1-5 0-0 2, Meredith Connor 1-6 0-0 2, Brylee Seaman 0-3 0-0 0, Ashlyn McGinnis 0-2 0-0 0, Mya Jansen 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 12-53 0-0 29.
ICH;13;16;18;19;--;66
MUS;5;12;7;;--;29
3-point goals -- ICH 11-28 (Joens 4-11, Westlake 8, Richardson 2-4, McComas 1-1, Koch 0-2, Cooley 0-1, Kimm 0-1); MUS 5-31 (Ricketts 2-4, Bode 1-3, Thomas 1-5, Haag 1-4, McGinnis 0-1, Jansen 0-5, Jones 0-2, Connor 0-2, Schroeder 0-3, Seaman 0-2). Assists -- ICH 16 (Jones 4, Kimm 4); MUS 9 (Bode 4). Rebounds -- ICH 36 (Richardson 8, McComas 5); MUS 27 (Bode 5). Turnovers -- ICH 9; MUS 17. Fouls -- ICH 3, MUS 9. Fouled out -- none.