Muskies handed third straight loss by 5A No. 2 City High

Though a second-quarter run would give the Muscatine High School girls basketball team some hope against Class 5A second-ranked Iowa City High, the Muskies weren't able to keep the momentum going.

Muscatine junior Becca Haag scored all seven of the points she scored Saturday at Muscatine High School within a two-minute span as part of a 12-7 run midway through the second period that left the Muskies within two possessions of the Little Hawks at 22-17.

City High, however, would run away with the non-conference matinee by a 66-29 final.

The Muskie run ended with about four minutes left before halftime, but from that point on, it was all City High. Muscatine (3-6) would get the deficit to 10 in the opening seconds of the second half at 29-19, but costly turnovers — of which the Muskies committed 17 for the game — turned things the other way.

"We had a possession to cut it to single digits, but we turned it over, and (City High) ended on a 37 to 10 run," said Muscatine head coach John McBride. "You can't win many games that way. We had possessions where we'd do a good job defensively, but not block out and give them more opportunities, you can't do that against a team like that.