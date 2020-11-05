 Skip to main content
Muskies' Hirt, Galloway qualify for state
PREP GIRLS DIVING

Muskies' Hirt, Galloway qualify for state

DAVENPORT — Muscatine had a pair of girls divers qualify for next week's state meet on Thursday night at the regional competition.

Senior Lexi Hirt placed third at the Davenport Central regional with a 432.90 total for 11 dives. Classmate Morgan Galloway was fourth with a 430.90.

It is the second consecutive year Hirt has qualified for the state meet while it will be the first trip for Galloway.

Bettendorf's Makayla Hughbanks and Sydney Hanson finished 1-2 at the regional with totals of 509.95 and 483.55. Hughbanks recorded the best score in the state.

The state meet will be held at the Marshalltown Community YMCA.

