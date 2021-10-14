Muskies honor seniors, dominate North in sweep

While the Muscatine volleyball team celebrated its five seniors prior to its regular season finale at MHS against Davenport North on Thursday night, it was a Muskie sophomore who starred in the dominant victory.
That sophomore being Hannah Jansen.
“Hannah was a standout tonight,” Muscatine head coach Kara Russell said. “She stepped up, communicated, and got us leads, but I feel like everyone else stepped up tonight as well.”
As the Muscatine cruised past North in three sets (25-11, 25-10, 25-8), Jansen held serve for 14 Muskie points in the closing set. Though she didn’t finish it out, pushing the Muscatine third-set lead to 22-5 when the Wildcats finally forced a side out, there remained little hope for North.
“That is the longest run I’ve had all season,” said Jansen, who leads the Muskies in kills on the season with 174 kills on the season after going for a match-high nine against the Wildcats. She chipped in eight digs.
Shortly after ceding service for the final time, Jansen recorded the last of her kills to make it 24-5 in the third.
North was able to hold off the game-winning point briefly, scoring three straight, but an Ashlyn McGinnis drop found a gap in the North defense and ended it.
McGinnis was one of the seniors recognized and dished out 27 assists to Muskie teammates. She also had a thee more kills to go with the game winner and seven digs. The Muscatine setter is now 11 assists short of 500 for the season.
“We really clicked together tonight, this is what we’ve been looking for all season,” Jansen said. “Our seniors are such good leaders, we’re very thankful to have them.”
In some form or fashion, every one of the Muscatine five seniors found their way into the score book.
“It’s going to be sad to see (this senior class) go,” Russell, the Muskies’ second-year coach, said. “I’ve had these girls for as long as I’ve been here, but I’m excited to see where they’re futures take them and where their careers go.”
Senior Bree Seaman enjoyed an all-around performance that saw her accumulate three kills, nine digs, a block and an ace while classmate Kaylynn Bynum went for two kills and two blocks.
Along with Jansen, senior Meadow Freers and Brylee Seaman formed a Muscatine force at the net.
Freers went for six kills and two blocks and also had one of the Muskies’ 13 aces, of which Jansen ended with eight in total.
“This win was amazing,” Freers said. “Especially coming off some tough losses, we put up a good fight in those, but winning feels good … It meant so much to me (to be recognized with the senior class) tonight, I don’t have words for it.”
Brylee Seaman, a sophomore, led the team in blocks with three and had eight kills, a number equaled by junior Kyleia Salyars. Salyars added to the Muskies' ace total with three.
Muscatine was led in digs by senior Grace Bode, who had 17.
The dominant performance was a welcomed victory after the Muskies have found wins hard to come by in the second half of the season, though several have come in hard-fought matches against ranked opponents.
North scored the first two points of the night, but after that, a 1-1 tie in the third was all the Wildcats were able to muster.
Olivia Rubemeyer led North with 11 assists and Kaiyla Stuckel led the team in kills (six) and digs (seven).
Muscatine opens Class 5A regional play next Thursday at home against Cedar Rapids Jefferson (9-25) as the Muskies avoided having to play a first round game, instead getting a home game in the semifinal round in Region 6, which includes No. 1 Iowa City Liberty on the other side of the bracket.
“I think we needed that win to build our confidence back and show what we’re really made of,” Russell said. “I’m excited that happened tonight and I think we’re going to go into (the postseason) with high hopes … I’m excited to play Jefferson. We haven’t played them yet and I think it’s going to be a good match.
“We still have another home game on (our home court) which I’m excited about as well, so we’ll see how that goes.”
Muscatine 25-25-25, Davenport North 11-10-8
Kills -- Muscatine (Hannah Jansen 9, Kyleia Salyars 8, Brylee Seaman 8, Meadow Freers 6, Ashlyn McGinnis 4, Bree Seaman 3, Kaylynn Bynum 2); North (Kaiyla Stuckel 6, Addison Miller 4, Jazmine Sullivan 3, Chloe Baez, Ava Vinger). Assists -- Muscatine (McGinnis 27); North (Olivia Rubemeyer 11). Blocks -- Muscatine (Brylee Seaman 3, Freers 2, Bynum 2, Bree Seaman); North (Vinger, Miller, Stuckel, Rubemeyer). Digs -- Muscatine (Grace Bode 17, Bree Seaman 9, Ashleigh Ramser 9, Jansen 8, McGinnis 7, Freers 3, Bynum, Brylee Seaman); North (Kaylee Hoaglin 11, Stuckel 6, Zelly Muhammad 4, Sullivan 3, Vinger). Aces -- Muscatine (Jansen 8, Salyars 3, Freers, Bree Seaman).
Records: Muscatine (13-17, 2-7 MAC); North (0-20, 0-9 MAC)