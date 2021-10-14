Muskies honor seniors, dominate North in sweep

“We really clicked together tonight, this is what we’ve been looking for all season,” Jansen said. “Our seniors are such good leaders, we’re very thankful to have them.”

In some form or fashion, every one of the Muscatine five seniors found their way into the score book.

“It’s going to be sad to see (this senior class) go,” Russell, the Muskies’ second-year coach, said. “I’ve had these girls for as long as I’ve been here, but I’m excited to see where they’re futures take them and where their careers go.”

Senior Bree Seaman enjoyed an all-around performance that saw her accumulate three kills, nine digs, a block and an ace while classmate Kaylynn Bynum went for two kills and two blocks.

Along with Jansen, senior Meadow Freers and Brylee Seaman formed a Muscatine force at the net.

Freers went for six kills and two blocks and also had one of the Muskies’ 13 aces, of which Jansen ended with eight in total.

“This win was amazing,” Freers said. “Especially coming off some tough losses, we put up a good fight in those, but winning feels good … It meant so much to me (to be recognized with the senior class) tonight, I don’t have words for it.”