Muskies hope full offseason yields results

The Muscatine baseball team put a lot of effort toward making use of its offseason. With the season here, the Muskies are eager to see some results.
The Muskies' 2020 campaign abruptly ended after the team won three of its last four, but a COVID-19 situation cancelled the remainder of the season with a double-header at Davenport North and Class 4A postseason opener against Clinton still left on the schedule.
Muscatine ended the season with a 5-11 record.
This season, the Muskies are preparing for a full slate.
“With last season getting cut short,” Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said, “I was like, man, we’re going to schedule all 40 games. Let’s just play.”
Pippert, now in his third season as Muskie skipper, finally feels like he has the wind is at his back at MHS.
His inaugural season in the Muscatine dugout was one for coach and team to get familiar with the other. Plus, being hired prior to the academic year left him behind in offseason workouts early on.
Then, the global virus pandemic left not just Pippert, but all coaches very little offseason access to players. Yet again, Pippert had some valuable time with the Muskies taken away, through no fault of his own.
But that’s not the case this season.
Muscatine will look to its eight-member senior class to provide production on the field as well as leadership on and off.
That group is led by Noah Yahn, Josh Dieckman, Reed Ulses, Dawson Toborg and Dalton Logel.
"It's a fresh start," Pippert said. "But we’re bringing a lot back. The fact that we had a full offseason I think put some confidence in the kids and in the progress we’ve made. I think that will show this year. Confident kids make for good players.
"We lost a few (from last season), but we bring back some real battle-tested kids."
Even without the unexpected premature ending to last season, Muscatine had to piece together lineups to make up for injuries.
"There was a point (last season) where we were on our fourth-string catcher," said Pippert. “I think part of that was because we didn’t have that offseason, kids’ bodies weren't prepared for the grind. And we’ve developed some more depth to be able to handle those injuries better. Those happen, we hope we stay healthy, but we have back-up plans."
There’s quite a lot coming back to help implement the coach’s vision.
"I feel like our chemistry has increased a lot," Logel said. "I think we're a lot closer than we were before."
Though the Muskies aren’t without holes to fill. Last season’s seniors contributed vital roles across the board.
"We're the underdogs this season," said senior Jonathan Hughes. "Nothing to lose."
However, since-graduated Zach Eversmeyer was one of eight Muskies to hit for an average of over .300 last season.
Eversmeyer was not only utilized in a variety of ways on defense, he also led the team in stolen bases, getting thrown out just once on a dozen tries. His nine runs scored was also a team high.
And even as the Muskies dealt with several players missing time with injury last season, Eversmeyer was one of four Muscatine players to start all 16 games the team played.
The team also loses Alex Oppel, Brigg Burback and Leo Garcia, all of whom started multiple games for the Muskies in 2020.
Optimism for Muscatine starts with those other eight returnees coming off season in which they hit over .300, however.
Yahn returns as the team’s starting center fielder and as the team’s top returning starting pitcher.
He hit for a .370 average at the plate in a team-high 46 at-bats in 2020, but really made his presence known on the mound, where he threw 17 ⅓ innings allowing just three earned runs for a team-low 1.21 earned run average.
Eversmeyer’s loss will be felt pitching as well, but Muscatine does return just under 77 of the 97 innings logged last season by Muskie pitchers.
Logel led the team in appearances, with six, and had a 2-0 record with a 6.56 ERA in over 10 innings worked.
Muscatine also returns Dieckman, who will start on the mound for Muscatine as well as play first base.
Dieckman hit .457 over 35 at-bats and had four doubles and four runs batted in.
On the mound he was equally encouraging despite going for an 0-4 record. Over 17 innings, Dieckman struck out 16 batters and turned in a respectable 2.06 ERA.
Growth from Yahn, Dieckman and Logel, as well as Toborg, who threw 19 innings to the tune of a 3.68 ERA, Pippert may be able to rely on his starters more and have fewer than the nine pitchers needed to get through last season on the mound through 16 games.
Ulses missed time injured a season ago, but looks to help the Muskies to greater success this season.
"It feels great to be back," Ulses said. "Even the guys that weren't injured had to deal with the season getting shut down early. For us seniors, this is our last go at it."
Ulses isn't the only one, though, as the Muskies get starting catcher Diego Rangel back in healthy form.
And Toborg has shown early signs of taking a big jump from last season as he pitched a complete-game gem in the season opener against West Liberty, allowing just one run to score.
"Our pitching is way better," said Toborg. "This offseason was great. It allowed us get to know each other a little bit more. We're always learning about each other."
Muscatine also has a promising group under the senior class.
Regardless of outcome, Pippert is getting the program closer to what he has envisioned.
And it starts with just being able to play again.
"A lot of it is the kids in the program and the culture they’ve developed," the Muskie head coach said. "They do things the right way, and that helps. We have the right kids in our program."