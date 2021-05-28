Muskies hope full offseason yields results

Eversmeyer’s loss will be felt pitching as well, but Muscatine does return just under 77 of the 97 innings logged last season by Muskie pitchers.

Logel led the team in appearances, with six, and had a 2-0 record with a 6.56 ERA in over 10 innings worked.

Muscatine also returns Dieckman, who will start on the mound for Muscatine as well as play first base.

Dieckman hit .457 over 35 at-bats and had four doubles and four runs batted in.

On the mound he was equally encouraging despite going for an 0-4 record. Over 17 innings, Dieckman struck out 16 batters and turned in a respectable 2.06 ERA.

Growth from Yahn, Dieckman and Logel, as well as Toborg, who threw 19 innings to the tune of a 3.68 ERA, Pippert may be able to rely on his starters more and have fewer than the nine pitchers needed to get through last season on the mound through 16 games.

Ulses missed time injured a season ago, but looks to help the Muskies to greater success this season.

"It feels great to be back," Ulses said. "Even the guys that weren't injured had to deal with the season getting shut down early. For us seniors, this is our last go at it."