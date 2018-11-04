MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- The Muscatine girls swimming program concluded its season Saturday at the state meet.
Abby Lear capped a successful freshman season with 13th-place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
After qualifying Friday, Lear swam 24.67 in the 50 free to finish fifth out of eight in the consolation heat and 13th overall. Later, she took the same place after swimming 54.00 in the 100 free.
Lear was just one of three freshmen to qualify for the second day of the two sprint freestyle events.
She joined Hope Reichert, Sarah Schoer and Jillian Hilbrant to place 22nd out of 32 in the 400 freestyle relay. The team clocked in at 3:47.80, more than a three-second drop from its regional performance.
Lear had the best split of the four at 54.63. Reichert was second at 55.90.
The Muskies have a good foundation returning next season. Schoer was the only one of the four Muscatine swimmers to compete at state who will graduate.
Ames won the state championship for the fourth consecutive season and eighth time in nine years. West Des Moines Dowling was second and Bettendorf clipped Ankeny for third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.