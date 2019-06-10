The last time the Muscatine softball team took the field, the Muskies saw eighth-grader Maura Chalupa and freshman Bree Seaman combine to no-hit Williamsburg.
That momentum seemingly carried over to Monday's Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against Davenport Central.
Though Central (0-5 MAC, 0-7) ended the no-hit streak in the top of the fifth, it did little to slow down the Muskies as they went on to sweep Central 10-0 in the first game and 16-1 in the nightcap in Muscatine (6-2 MAC, 13-4).
In the first game, senior Carrie Nelson threw four hitless innings for the Muskies. She was replaced by Seaman to start the fifth inning.
"I thought our pitchers did a nice job, defense did nice job," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "We can't rely on one pitcher to carry us through the conference so it's working out really well."
"I felt really good (today)," Nelson said. "Coming off the loss to Assumption, I kinda wanted to get in there and go. And I had all confidence in my offense to produce some runs and my defense behind me to get the outs."
The Muskies (13-4, 6-2 MAC) put pressure on Central's defense throughout both games with aggressive base-running behind the solid pitching. But they also were given some breaks as Central committed 12 errors defensively between the two games.
Regardless, the Muskies' bats are what made the base-running possible. Just by putting the ball in play, Muscatine was able to take advantage of the shaky defense.
Between both run-rule shortened games, Muscatine only failed to score in one inning — the second inning of the first game.
Muscatine looked to be in for a bit more of a game after the first inning of the second game. Central's first batter, senior Erin Puck, reached on an error and came around to score, in part because of a second Muskie error.
Muscatine responded with three runs in the bottom of the first, retired the Blue Devils in order in the second, then put up 13 in the bottom of the second. Central (0-7, 0-5) managed a hit in the top of the third but couldn't score, which ended the game.
Chalupa and Seaman, the same combination that threw the no-hitter, pitched the second game.
"(Chalupa and Seaman) have been working really hard and I trust both of them to go into any situation. I just try to be their biggest supporter," Nelson said.
The biggest hit for the Muskies came off the bat of sophomore second baseman Kaylynn Salyars. During the 13-run second inning of Game 2, Salyars came up to the plate and smacked a three-run home run off the Muscatine scoreboard.
"For us it's about playing Muskie softball and not so much focusing on who the competition is," Hopkins said. "We're trying to compete against ourselves and improve every day and if we focus on those things ... it doesn't really matter who's in the other dugout."
