Muskies miss opportunities in PV loss

An encouraging first half by the Muscatine football team was undone by a discouraging third quarter in the Muskies' 42-10 loss to the Pleasant Valley Spartans at Muscatine High School on Friday night.

Muscatine continued to take steps forward as the on-field product has gotten better with each passing week, but the Muskies still find themselves at 0-4.

The game was just 14-3 at the halftime intermission. But that was turned into a 35-3 deficit by the time the fourth quarter started.

"That first half, we felt like we were there," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said. "But then, a penalty, or blown assignment where they get big yards. But rolling into halftime, we felt really good."

Caden McDermott sparked Pleasant Valley by rushing for over 120 yards on 16 carries plus 67 yards passing and three total touchdowns.

McDermott didn't start at quarterback, but took most of the snaps for the Spartans behind center as head coach Rusty VanWetzinga tried several at the position throughout the game after losing starter Barrett Lindmark in Week 2. It was a bounce-back performance for McDermott, who committed several turnovers in PV's 18-7 loss to Linn-Mar in Week 3.