Muskies miss out on share of MAC title, fall to PV on PKs

It was a physical contest with several cards given out, including Muscatine head coach Jose Varela, who was sent off with a red card.

Muscatine (11-6, 6-3 MAC) ends the regular season in third behind PV and Bettendorf (12-3, 7-2 MAC).

In the 66th minute, the Muskies came up with its goal, a Reece Eberhard rocket from outside the box that made it in the top corner of the goal to make it 1-1.

"His goal was fantastic. The two goals that were scored (in regulation) were both top-notch," said Varela. "The PV goal was a heck of a goal.

"We played our hearts out, but came up a little short. The only thing I'm judging them on is their effort, and we got that."

That came after the game was scoreless through 54 minutes of play, until PV's Bryce Rubel fired a shot from outside the box that rifled past the Muscatine keeper, Logan Wolf.

Both Wolf and Johnson made remarkable saves throughout the night to keep their respective sides in it.

Muscatine also had some timely defense in regulation.

With a seemingly open goal in front of him, the Spartans' Anclet took a shot in the 32nd minute of action, only to have it deflected by Muscatine's Scout Schmelzer.