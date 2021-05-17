Muskies miss out on share of MAC title, fall to PV on PKs

The Muscatine boys soccer team stayed in the hunt for a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title for as long as possible.
The Muskies, however, came up just short, losing in penalty kicks to MAC champion Pleasant Valley.
Throughout the game, the Spartans (15-3, 8-1 MAC) forced Muscatine to come up with answers.
Time and again, the Muskies had answers, but after a save by Pleasant Valley goaltender Gabriel Johnson in the penalty kick session, Muscatine ran out of opportunities.
The sides were all square at 1-1 through regulation and overtime. The Spartans, however, converted all five penalty kicks to secure sole ownership of the MAC crown, winning 5-3 in PKs after 100 minutes of play.
Muscatine's best chance to get in front of PV came late in the second half of regulation, when the Muskies came close at a goal off a Miles Melendez corner kick, but the Spartan defense held, narrowly allowing a goal.
The ball had Johnson beaten, but a PV header out of the goal secured the 1-1 tie.
The game-winner came from the Spartans' Justin Anclet, who didn't fool Muscatine keeper Logan Wolf, but after the shot deflected off of Wolf's left foot, it slowly rolled into the far side of the goal with no Muskie able to do anything about it.
It was a physical contest with several cards given out, including Muscatine head coach Jose Varela, who was sent off with a red card.
Muscatine (11-6, 6-3 MAC) ends the regular season in third behind PV and Bettendorf (12-3, 7-2 MAC).
In the 66th minute, the Muskies came up with its goal, a Reece Eberhard rocket from outside the box that made it in the top corner of the goal to make it 1-1.
"His goal was fantastic. The two goals that were scored (in regulation) were both top-notch," said Varela. "The PV goal was a heck of a goal.
"We played our hearts out, but came up a little short. The only thing I'm judging them on is their effort, and we got that."
That came after the game was scoreless through 54 minutes of play, until PV's Bryce Rubel fired a shot from outside the box that rifled past the Muscatine keeper, Logan Wolf.
Both Wolf and Johnson made remarkable saves throughout the night to keep their respective sides in it.
Muscatine also had some timely defense in regulation.
With a seemingly open goal in front of him, the Spartans' Anclet took a shot in the 32nd minute of action, only to have it deflected by Muscatine's Scout Schmelzer.
"The two center backs and Logan make my job easy," said Schmelzer. "
To start postseason play, the Muskies will host the winner of Bettendorf and Davenport West, which will be played next Monday.
"For us, obviously we wanted to win the MAC," Schmelzer said. "But at the beginning of the season, nobody thought Muscatine would be fighting against PV for the title. I'm proud of my team for what we've accomplished.
"It meant a lot to be so close. Going in, our coaches said we just wanted to put up a fight, and win or lose, leave everything on the field. I think we did that tonight."