Muskies' Moss living out softball dreams

Rylie Moss was in a surprising — yet somewhat fitting — location when she decided to dedicate herself to cashing in on her immense potential as a softball player.
It happened while she was at the bank.
Moss was there with her mother, Shawna, shortly after her freshman season had ended when her phone rang. It was her father, Shane.
"I got the phone call and was like 'That's weird, he's usually at work right now,'" Moss said. "He called to tell me I had just made first team all-conference. As a freshman, that doesn't happen very often."
After that season, Moss went on to collect three more all-Mississippi Athletic Conference selections, and was the 2020 conference player of the year.
The 2021 Muscatine Journal Player of the Year, Moss used her senior season to further prove the previous campaigns were no fluke and that she did indeed rank among the best prep players in the state, leading Muscatine to a 35-4 record and the top spot in the Class 5A rankings almost all season.
In hindsight, the now-graduated and three time all-state Muskie outfielder admits that the some of the significance of that phone call may have been lost on her younger self, but the conversation represented the moment things got real, nonetheless.
"I almost didn't believe my dad for a second, but he sent me the tweet. I was so young that I almost didn't realize (what it meant). I knew what all-conference was, but I was not expecting to be first team," she said. "I was thinking maybe I'd get honorable mention.
"That was when I was like 'Dang, maybe I do have the potential to do what I've always dreamed of.' ... It's been a dream of mine to play college softball since I've been really, really little. ... I'm really grateful for everything. My teammates, coaches, my parents driving me all over for tournaments, practices, lessons, I couldn't have done it without every one of them."
For the lifelong Hawkeye fan, those dreams have become reality.
Moss, who hit .522 as a senior and .511 over her five-year career with the Muscatine softball program, is now getting ready to prove herself as a freshman all over again as she's set to attend the University of Iowa, where she'll play softball for the Hawkeyes and wear the uniform she was picturing in those dreams she had early on.
"I don't know exactly what to expect. I'm sure it'll be tough, but I'm excited about it," said the speech and hearing sciences major.
Her batting average led the MAC and she was tops in the conference in runs scored (62), hits (72) and top three in stolen bases (36).
In the micro, there was little that slowed the super aggressive Moss on any given play, just as there proved to be virtually nothing in the macro that could stand in the way of her overall development from year to year across not just softball, but volleyball and basketball as well.
Moss was named all-conference in those other two sports as well over the course of her Muskie career.
And all of those experiences mixed together to make her the athlete she is.
Specifically, Moss utilized the different roles to keep herself balanced and avoid the temptations and pitfalls of getting too high or too low.
In volleyball and basketball, where she was more of a role player, the confidence of the all-state softball player showed through, as Moss could always be counted on to not only give maximum effort but often make clutch plays down the stretch, doing things like boxing out or diving for a dig.
"My role on the softball team was a lot different than on the basketball team," said Moss, who counts women's soccer star Alex Morgan as an influential figure growing up. "You always need to be a good teammate. It really taught me a lot of good things."
When it came to softball, though, Moss tapped into the role player ethos in order to be the best teammate possible.
"Rylie is a great role model for the Muskies that follow her," MHS activities director Tom Ulses said. "She worked extremely hard in the classroom and in the weight room, not only in her main sport, but she also worked very hard in sports besides softball.
"Her route to Iowa and earning a scholarship demonstrate to our students that it is possible to achieve at a high level in one sport while also being committed to working in other activities and helping those programs succeed as well."
Moss leaves MHS a career .511 hitter in 491 at-bats over a five-year career. Her career numbers also included 219 runs scored, 74 RBIs and going 130 for 136 on stolen base attempts. And that's to say nothing of the speedster's splendid defense as she committed just a single error the last two seasons while anchoring the Muscatine outfield.
Along with the likes of classmates Kaylynn Salyars, Olivia Harmon, Aricka Ramser and Avarie Eagle, the Class of 2021 proved to be the catalysts softball head coach Steve Hopkins was looking for when he took over the program leading into that class' sophomore season.
"To see us grow over almost a decade of playing together ... it didn't end quite the way we wanted, but to be able to see each other grow and develop was really special," Moss said of the group.
As a class, those five finished with a combined career batting average of .436 in over 1,500 at-bats, and they were largely responsible for guiding the Muskies to a 54-8 mark over the last two seasons, the first of which ended with a fourth place finish at the 5A state tournament.
In a Muscatine uniform, Moss was nearly 100 games over .500 at 140 wins against 43 losses.
"Rylie, along with her class, they've been a huge part of getting this program going back in the right direction. There's a great tradition here at Muscatine, long before I got here," Muscatine softball coach Steve Hopkins said. "These kids did a nice job getting the program going in the right direction and raising the bar every year. They've raised it pretty high. The kids that are returning have a high bar to try to get to."
True to form, Moss was sure to reciprocate the sentiment, not just with coaches, but players that donned the purple and gold before her.
"As I was coming through, I had really good guidance from the seniors," said Moss. "I learned how to work hard, come early, what we wanted our culture to be here. I learned that from Haley Jarrett, Kaylie Reynolds and that class. They were a monumental part of this program turning a corner.
"Steve and (assistant coach) Bob Gaunt brought different level of commitment. There's an expectation of winning now, that was the biggest thing.
"When that's your expectation, you start to say 'OK, we can do that.'"