Muskies' Moss living out softball dreams

Moss was named all-conference in those other two sports as well over the course of her Muskie career.

And all of those experiences mixed together to make her the athlete she is.

Specifically, Moss utilized the different roles to keep herself balanced and avoid the temptations and pitfalls of getting too high or too low.

In volleyball and basketball, where she was more of a role player, the confidence of the all-state softball player showed through, as Moss could always be counted on to not only give maximum effort but often make clutch plays down the stretch, doing things like boxing out or diving for a dig.

"My role on the softball team was a lot different than on the basketball team," said Moss, who counts women's soccer star Alex Morgan as an influential figure growing up. "You always need to be a good teammate. It really taught me a lot of good things."

When it came to softball, though, Moss tapped into the role player ethos in order to be the best teammate possible.

"Rylie is a great role model for the Muskies that follow her," MHS activities director Tom Ulses said. "She worked extremely hard in the classroom and in the weight room, not only in her main sport, but she also worked very hard in sports besides softball.