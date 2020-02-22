Muskies' Nimely earns fifth place state medal

DES MOINES — As Tim Nimely walked off the mat with a fifth-place victory Saturday at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament, coach Joe Kane picked up his 170-pounder and gave him a bear hug.
“It is the greatest feeling in the world,” Kane said. “It is what you work hard for all year long. Tim Nimely is a monster.”
Nimely knocked off Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Bradley Hill for the third time in four meetings this year with an 8-3 victory in the fifth-place match at Wells Fargo Arena.
The win snapped a long drought for the Muskies.
Nimely is the first Muscatine wrestler to win a placing match at state in 10 years.
“Bradley is a tough competitor, but it was good to put him in his place and let him know I’m still the top dog for the MAC,” Nimely said. “It feels really good to accomplishing something for Muscatine.”
Nimely finished the season with a 44-10 record. Already a two-time state qualifier, he has a chance to move up the podium next season.
“Fifth in the state is pretty good, but I’m not the top dog yet,” Nimely said. “I want to be in the finals next year. I’m going to do some freestyle and things I’m not as comfortable with (in the offseason), focus more on the sport of wrestling and build my knowledge and get more experience.”
Muscatine returns three of its four state qualifiers next season. In addition to Nimely, Mason Crabtree (126) and Togeh Deseh (285) are back.
Kane believes Nimely’s performance invigorates the rest of his program.
“We’re leaving here with a lot of momentum,” Kane said. “I know these three guys are hungry for more.”
In Class 1A, Wilton’s Kael Brisker (126) and Coy Baker (182) finished with fourth-place medals. It helped the Beavers earn a top-10 team placing.
Brisker picked up his second state medal. It was the first for Baker.
“It feels great to be among the top four,” Baker said. “My freshman year, I never thought I’d be in this exact position. It feels great even though I lost my last match.”
Baker went up the steps in the arena and had a long embrace with his parents after his last match.
“To share the moment of taking fourth with them, it meant a lot,” Baker said.
Wapello’s Daniel Meeker picked up a fourth-place medal as well. The 145-pound senior is the school’s first four-time medalist and recorded 160 career wins.