Muskies' Nimely earns fifth place state medal

DES MOINES — As Tim Nimely walked off the mat with a fifth-place victory Saturday at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament, coach Joe Kane picked up his 170-pounder and gave him a bear hug.

“It is the greatest feeling in the world,” Kane said. “It is what you work hard for all year long. Tim Nimely is a monster.”

Nimely knocked off Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Bradley Hill for the third time in four meetings this year with an 8-3 victory in the fifth-place match at Wells Fargo Arena.

The win snapped a long drought for the Muskies.

Nimely is the first Muscatine wrestler to win a placing match at state in 10 years.

“Bradley is a tough competitor, but it was good to put him in his place and let him know I’m still the top dog for the MAC,” Nimely said. “It feels really good to accomplishing something for Muscatine.”

Nimely finished the season with a 44-10 record. Already a two-time state qualifier, he has a chance to move up the podium next season.