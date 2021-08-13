Muskies open season with 6th place finish at home tournament

Leonard, meanwhile, dominated the back half of the course, shooting a 33.

The reigning state champion Spartans, however, utilized their depth to get the victory. PV had three golfers shoot in the 70s: Sam Johnson (72), Nathan Tillman and Jack Kilstrom (both 75).

Johnson had the second-best individual score while Tillman and Kilstrom tied for fourth. Though only one counted toward the team score, Mitchell Wood and John Docherty each recorded an 83 to round out the Spartan scoring.

"We brought a lot of experienced golfers back," PV head coach Mike Nedelcoff said. "Even though we lost three seniors (from last season), five out of the six kids who played today have been in varsity competition before.

"We look for a good season and continue to get better. It's a really strong program."

After Custis, Michael Henderson, a junior, had the Muskies' next best card with an 81.

"I'm happy for Mikey," Schultz said. "(Like Cusits), I think he leaked a little bit at the end — 17 and 18 sort of bit him — but he had a couple big shots as well."

Muscatine seniors Miles Melendez (99) and Braden Hufford (100) rounded out the Muskie team scoring.