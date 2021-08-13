Muskies open season with 6th place finish at home tournament

Though the Muscatine boys golf team came away slightly disappointed with its performance to open the season at the Muskie Invitational, the team did produce a sixth place team finish and a top-six individual in Doug Custis.
Muscatine, playing on its home course at Geneva Golf and Country Club, finished Friday's round with a team score of 356, Custis' 76 the team low.
Perennial state contender Pleasant Valley ran away with first place with a score of 305. Burlington was second at 318 and North Scott third at 329.
Ottumwa's Cale Leonard was the medalist, carding the lowest 18-hole round with a 70.
Custis was a stroke better than Leonard through the front-9, but the two went in opposite directions on the back while playing in the same threesome.
The Muskie senior followed his 36 through nine with a 40 the rest of the way, including finishing bogey-bogey on holes 17 and 18.
"Doug had a great round going but kind of leaked oil there a little bit on the last couple holes," Muskie head coach Scott Schultz said. "He didn't lose focus or anything, just a couple shots didn't go his way. Based on the lie, those things happen.
"But, having Doug shoot a 76, I'm ecstatic about that, and I know that shooting like that gives him a lot of confidence."
Leonard, meanwhile, dominated the back half of the course, shooting a 33.
The reigning state champion Spartans, however, utilized their depth to get the victory. PV had three golfers shoot in the 70s: Sam Johnson (72), Nathan Tillman and Jack Kilstrom (both 75).
Johnson had the second-best individual score while Tillman and Kilstrom tied for fourth. Though only one counted toward the team score, Mitchell Wood and John Docherty each recorded an 83 to round out the Spartan scoring.
"We brought a lot of experienced golfers back," PV head coach Mike Nedelcoff said. "Even though we lost three seniors (from last season), five out of the six kids who played today have been in varsity competition before.
"We look for a good season and continue to get better. It's a really strong program."
After Custis, Michael Henderson, a junior, had the Muskies' next best card with an 81.
"I'm happy for Mikey," Schultz said. "(Like Cusits), I think he leaked a little bit at the end — 17 and 18 sort of bit him — but he had a couple big shots as well."
Muscatine seniors Miles Melendez (99) and Braden Hufford (100) rounded out the Muskie team scoring.
The only Muscatine golfer to shoot a better back 9 than front was Mason Cunningham, who went 54-48, but his 102 didn't factor into the team mark.
The Muskies, who have a front-loaded schedule this season, are back in action Monday at Blue Top Ridge in Riverside.
"We showed a lot of grit today," said Schultz. "But we have a tremendous amount of work to do. ... We can't continue to put this much pressure on our top two guys in order to make the strongest team we can each and every event. Overall, I did see a 'No quit' attitude, which, as a coach, is exactly what you want."