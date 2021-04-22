Muskies pile on West after slow start

It took the Muscatine Muskie boys soccer team over 20 minutes to score its first goal Thursday night against Davenport West, but goals came in bunches after that for the Muskies.
Although Class 3A No. 15 Muscatine had several missed opportunities early on against West, the Muskies were able to rein it in and pile on the scoring to defeat the Falcons 7-0 at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.
Muscatine (7-2, 5-0 MAC) easily could have added more to its point total but were called for five offside violations in the first half and had a half-dozen shots sail just high or wide.
"We took a lot of shots," Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. "A lot of them were off target, our percentage was pretty low, but overall we're happy. We accomplished our goal, we wanted to make sure we had good, crisp movement of the ball. That looked good, and we wanted to maintain the clean sheet and we got that done as well."
By the end, however, seven different Muskies scored goals.
"It feels awesome," sophomore Nate Larsen said. "I couldn't ask to play out here with a better team. We all love going there and bonding over (the game)."
Muscatine had seven corner kicks. West (1-5, 1-4 MAC) surrendered goals on two of them and narrowly escaped the Muskies adding more that way.
The second of the goals that started with a Miles Melendez corner found the back of the net when senior Andrew McGill made a remarkably athletic play in the 46th minute when he went streaking across the box toward the goal and was able to get a header on it at the peak of his jump in between West defenders.
"He's just one of those kids that ball," Varela said of McGill. "But most important was just getting him back (healthy)."
McGill previously missed time with an injury but made his presence known.
"I didn't think I was going to make it to be honest," McGill said. "It felt pretty good to get that one coming off an injury."
It was the Muskies' first goal of the second half after taking a 3-0 lead into the halftime break.
Muscatine also got several minutes of play out of senior Eli Gaye, who was in Des Moines earlier in the day running on the Muskie 400-meter relay team at the Drake Relays.
Prior to that, senior Chris Rios knocked in a Melendez corner in the 21st minute.
That goal came minutes after Rios nearly found the net in the same fashion, but the ball sailed above the West goal.
"We also work on (corner kicks)," Varela said. "As soccer has progressed, the quality of headers has gone down because they don't teach it as much at the lower levels. But we work on it quite a bit.
"I was happy to see our two center backs (McGill and Rios) get goals (off corner kicks."
In total, the Muskies put 21 shots on goal while keeping West scoreless as the Falcons spent little time threatening Muscatine goalies Logan Wolf and Mentor Cooper. The Falcons put just two shots on goal.
In between corner kick scores, senior Isaiah Leza scored in the 36th minute when freshman Parker Green found him open and Drake Gray assisted a Larsen goal. Those two scores came less than two minutes apart.
Larsen was also instrumental in helping Muscatine maintain consistent pressure on West and keep possession for a vast majority of the contest.
"I like to distribute," Larsen said. "When I have guys making good runs up top, it's easy to do. We just kind of go out there and try to feed them through."
Grant Bode, Brian Pineda and Cristian Martinez each added goals for Muscatine over the final 15 minutes.
The Muskies now have a week off and will be on the road against Davenport Central (3-5, 2-2 MAC) next Thursday.
"I can't complain, the kids have really come together as a team," said Varela. "They're playing well, they support each other and I think they play a good brand of soccer, it's good to watch. And West played a really clean game. A lot of times, when the score is a little lopsided, there's some frustration. ... Credit to them are their coaching staff, they didn't do that, they played really hard and clean."