Muskies pile on West after slow start

The second of the goals that started with a Miles Melendez corner found the back of the net when senior Andrew McGill made a remarkably athletic play in the 46th minute when he went streaking across the box toward the goal and was able to get a header on it at the peak of his jump in between West defenders.

"He's just one of those kids that ball," Varela said of McGill. "But most important was just getting him back (healthy)."

McGill previously missed time with an injury but made his presence known.

"I didn't think I was going to make it to be honest," McGill said. "It felt pretty good to get that one coming off an injury."

It was the Muskies' first goal of the second half after taking a 3-0 lead into the halftime break.

Muscatine also got several minutes of play out of senior Eli Gaye, who was in Des Moines earlier in the day running on the Muskie 400-meter relay team at the Drake Relays.

Prior to that, senior Chris Rios knocked in a Melendez corner in the 21st minute.

That goal came minutes after Rios nearly found the net in the same fashion, but the ball sailed above the West goal.